Newcastle United identify Manchester United midfielder and ex-Chelsea star as January signings – Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly identified Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Al-Ittihad's N'Golo Kante, who left Chelsea earlier in July, as two potential new signings next January.

The Magpies, who sealed UEFA Champions League qualification after 21 years of waiting last season, are said to be on the lookout for a central midfielder. They will be without £60 million summer signing Sandro Tonali for the next 10 months due to a betting-related ban.

As a result, according to Fichajes.net, Newcastle United are keen to delve into the upcoming winter window to sign a temporary replacement for Tonali. They are said to be keeping tabs on McTominay and Kante as potential loan additions, while also monitoring Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's respective situations at Al-Hilal.

While Neves is reportedly interested in securing a temporary move to the Magpies, the others' respective transfer stances are still unknown.

McTominay, who was linked with a £30 million transfer to West Ham United earlier this summer, could be open to a move to Eddie Howe's side next January. He has started just five games across all competitions for Manchester United so far in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Overall, the 26-year-old midfielder has scored 22 goals and provided five assists in 218 outings across competitions for Manchester United.

Kante, meanwhile, could face a dilemma about the prospect of departing Al-Ittihad in the winter window. He has refreshed his career at his new team, leaving behind his injury woes suffered at Chelsea.

Should Kante join Newcastle United in the near future, he would emerge as a fine addition for them. He could form an effective midfield trio with Brazilian pair Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, while also injecting UEFA Champions League expertise in the Magpies' midfield.

Kante, who represented Chelsea 269 times, has scored one goal and laid out four assists in 15 games all across competitions for Al-Ittihad.

Manchester United likely to battle it out with Chelsea for Toni Kroos' signature next year

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United and Chelsea are keen to sign Toni Kroos on a Bosman move at the end of his Real Madrid deal next June. Both the teams are set to face competition from Manchester City and Newcastle United as well in the near future.

Kroos, 33, could opt not to extend his contract for another year at Los Merengues. He has lately been demoted to a squad role at his club, with Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde hogging the limelight.

A five-time UEFA Champions League winner, Kroos has been a revelation for Real Madrid since departing Bayern Munich in 2014. He has made 430 appearances for his current club, lifting 20 trophies.