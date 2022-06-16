Newcastle United ready to pay €90 million release clause to sign Barcelona and Chelsea target - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to pip both Barcelona and Chelsea to one of their prime transfer targets this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Magpies have become a formidable financial force this year and will be intent on leveraging their newfound resources to compete with Europe's elite clubs.

Barcelona and Chelsea are eyeing a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer. The French centre-back has emerged as one of the most promising prospects in La Liga and has been linked with a move to some of the best clubs in the top five leagues.

Price tag will be around €65m, less than €80m release clause. Jules Koundé deal, still priority for Chelsea. Tuchel wants him. Talks are well advanced on player side, while Sevilla are still waiting to receive the opening bid for the French centre back.Price tag will be around €65m, less than €80m release clause. Jules Koundé deal, still priority for Chelsea. Tuchel wants him. Talks are well advanced on player side, while Sevilla are still waiting to receive the opening bid for the French centre back. 🔵 #CFCPrice tag will be around €65m, less than €80m release clause.

Kounde is one of Sevilla's best players at the moment and the Andalusian club will hold out for a sizeable transfer fee. Chelsea are the frontrunners in the race to sign the defender but could see their position usurped by a resurgent Newcastle United side.

Barcelona have also expressed interest in Jules Kounde's signature but have several financial issues to address. The centre-back is currently one of the brightest prospects in European football and has several years ahead of him as a world-class defender.

Newcastle, Chelsea, and Barcelona set to battle it out for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde has been impressive for Sevilla

Newcastle United have emerged as a financial powerhouse in the Premier League and have already completed their first squad revamp. With Eddie Howe at the helm, the club signed Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in the January transfer window and implemented their plans with an unprecedented degree of success.

The Magpies are willing to shell out a whopping €90 million to activate Jules Kounde's release clause at Sevilla. Barcelona will not be able to match this price due to their financial constraints and are not a likely destination at the moment.

While they did manage to avoid relegation comfortably this year, Newcastle United will not be able to offer Jules Kounde a place in the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea, on the other hand, have been far more consistent with their top-four credentials over the years and have an established squad under Thomas Tuchel.

OptaJose @OptaJose amassed 329 progressive carries in LaLiga 2021/22 (instances where a player carries the ball 5+ metres upfield) - Only Pau Torres (462) and Javi Galán (399) had more among all defenders in the competition. Bravery. 329 - Jules Koundéamassed 329 progressive carries in LaLiga 2021/22 (instances where a player carries the ball 5+ metres upfield) - Only Pau Torres(462) and Javi Galán(399) had more among all defenders in the competition. Bravery. 329 - Jules Koundé 🇫🇷 amassed 329 progressive carries in LaLiga 2021/22 (instances where a player carries the ball 5+ metres upfield) - Only Pau Torres 🇪🇸 (462) and Javi Galán 🇪🇸 (399) had more among all defenders in the competition. Bravery. https://t.co/wK5tiYkb6B

Barcelona are also in the market for Gerard Pique's long-term successor but will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to sign Jules Kounde. Sevilla have given Spain's biggest clubs a run for their money over the past year and are unlikely to sell their prized asset to a direct rival.

Chelsea also have issues to address regarding their ownership but are in dire need of a capable centre-back this summer. The Blues field a three-man defence under Thomas Tuchel and will need to keep Newcastle United at bay in the race for Jules Kounde.

