Newcastle United set to launch surprise move for Chelsea star who has no future at Stamford Bridge - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku once he returns to Stamford Bridge from Italian side Roma next summer.

The Blues are looking to make as much as possible from the sale of the Belgium international, whose contract runs out in 2026. As per Spanish news website Todofichajes, the Magpies are willing to pay the €45 million valuation of the former Manchester United striker.

Lukaku has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023-24 season with his current Serie A side, bagging 10 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions. It looks like he's set to surpass the 14-goal tally he managed during his loan spell at Inter Milan last season.

The ex-Everton man failed to fire at Stamford Bridge after rejoining Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for a then-reported club-record fee of £97.5 million. In the 2021-22 season, he made 26 Premier League appearances, bagging just eight goals in the process.

Newcastle United are now interested in acquiring the services of the experienced Premier League forward. The Magpies are facing issues with the fitness of strikers Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

The Sweden international has already missed six games this season due to a groin issue, adding to his 16-game absence for club and country last season. Wilson, too, has proven to be injury-prone and is currently missing due to a hamstring issue.

Lukaku has completed 278 appearances in the English top flight, notching up 121 goals and 43 assists. He's represented Premier League sides Everton, West Brom, Manchester United, and Chelsea in the past.

Newcastle are in the Champions League this year and could secure a top-four spot in the Premier League by the end of the season. Given the side's recent rise, a move for Lukaku to the Magpies would seem reasonable.

Chelsea will look to bounce back after Newcastle United defeat

Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe (via Getty Images)

Chelsea prepare to host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday after suffering a 4-1 loss against Newcastle United in the Premier League last weekend (November 25).

The Blues managed to equalize through Raheem Sterling (23') after Alexander Isak's 13th-minute opener in the aforementioned match. However, the Magpies scored thrice (60', 61', and 83') in the second half, which also saw Reece James pick up a red card for two bookable offences (73').

Ahead of the Brighton clash, the west London side are 10th in the Premier League table, with 16 points from 13 matches. Newcastle are currently seven points and three places ahead of Chelsea.