Newcastle United set to rival PSG in race for Real Madrid superstar - Reports

Newly-rich Newcastle United are looking to rival Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Real Madrid's centre-forward Karim Benzema, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via The Hard Tackle).

Newcastle United have become one of the richest clubs in the world following their big-money take-over by a Saudi-led consortium. The Premier League side are theoretically in a position to rival the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City in the transfer window.

According to the aforementioned source, the Magpies are now interested in challenging PSG for Real Madrid star Karim Benzema. The Frenchman had recently signed a new contract with the Spanish giants but that has not stopped other clubs from showing an interest.

PSG are rumored to be in the market for a new centre-forward. Mauro Icardi is currently unsettled at the club while they are at risk of losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Following the interest shown by PSG, Newcastle United have become the latest side to be keen on getting Karim Benzema. The Magpies' attack is considered to be one of their weaker areas since Callum Wilson is their only reliable option.

However, it is worth noting that Benzema has no intention of moving to Newcastle United. The 33-year-old forward might look to move to PSG after Real Madrid were heavily linked with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Benzema is arguably one of Real Madrid's best signings in their recent history. The Frenchman has scored 293 goals and registered 152 assists in 574 games for the club. The former Lyon forward has helped Real Madrid win a host of trophies, including four Champions League titles.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer

PSG are in serious danger of losing their star forward Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. The 22-year-old forward has entered the final year of his PSG contract and is yet to pen a new deal with the Parisian giants.

It is widely regarded that the World Cup-winning forward will join Real Madrid in 2022 after Los Blancos failed to prise him away from Paris this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has been a star at PSG despite the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar being in the dressing room. He has scored 139 goals in just 187 appearances since his move from AS Monaco.

