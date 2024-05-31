Newcastle will try to sign Chelsea superstar if Bruno Guimaraes leaves the club this summer - Reports

Newcastle United could reportedly look towards Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as a potential replacement if Bruno Guimaraes leaves this summer. The Blues reportedly value the Englishman at £50 million.

Gallagher has played a key role for Chelsea this season, helping them secure a sixth-placed finish and UEFA Europa Conference League football. The England international registered 50 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists. He also captained the side in Reece James and Ben Chilwell's absence.

Despite his importance in the team this season, Gallagher has been linked with an exit as he enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer. Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Newcastle are keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Guimaraes has seen his stock rise substantially since his move to Newcastle from Olympique Lyon in 2022. The Brazilian midfielder contributed five goals and assists each in 40 appearances in his debut season. While his contract runs until 2028, a £100 million release clause in his deal has become active this summer. Hence, the Magpies could lose their prized midfielder.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that Newcastle could be interested in Gallagher's services should Guimaraes depart this summer (via TBR Football):

“We know that Gallagher wants to stay but if the right offer comes Chelsea will accept and then it will be up to Gallagher. We can’t rule out a new deal, but there is still a likelihood that Gallagher is sold.

"Tottenham are interested, Aston Villa are one to watch and if Newcastle lose Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle will be in the conversation as well. The number Chelsea will be looking for will be £50m or more I’m told.”

Reports have suggested that Gallagher would prefer to stay at his boyhood club this summer.

"Arguably the most important player" - Joe Cole urges Chelsea not to sell Conor Gallagher this summer

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has urged the Blues' hierarchy not to offload Conor Gallagher this summer. The Englishman believes he is one of the most important players in the dressing room.

Gallagher has featured in all but one of his side's Premier League fixtures this season. The Englishman put in good performances in a time of turmoil under Mauricio Pochettino when the club were stuck in the middle of the league table.

His departure this summer would certainly affect the sentiments of many fans, who believe the club should not sell one of their best performers. Cole agrees with the notion as he said (via Metro):

"If I was sitting in front of the Chelsea owners, I would be telling them that Conor is arguably the most important player in the dressing room."

"Before you even talk about what he does on the pitch, he understands the club. During the difficult times you see what a player is worth and Conor was always there and available and driving the team on."

"I think it’s vital for the club to keep him."

Ahead of Chelsea's 2-0 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, the Blues fans displayed a banner in support of Conor Gallagher.