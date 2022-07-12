Barcelona ask to remove images of 28-year-old star from promotions of pre-season tour to America: Reports

Barcelona have asked to remove promotional images of Memphis Depay during their tour of the USA, according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero

Depay joined the Blaugrana last summer on a free transfer from Lyon and endured a mixed campaign as he scored 13 times in 38 appearances across all competitions.

The Dutch international only has one year left on his current deal at the Camp Nou and according to Sport, could be on his way out of Barcelona this summer, despite manager Xavi Hernandez being an admirer of his.

The Blaugrana are in deep financial trouble and are reportedly chasing Leeds United winger Raphinha, as well as Bayern Munich's megastar forward Robert Lewandowski.

If Barca do manage the two attackers and extend the contract of current winger Ousmane Dembele, there may well be no place for Depay next season.

The report claims that Tottenham are interested in bringing the 28-year-old back to the Premier League after his unsuccessful spell at Manchester United between 2015-2017.

Barca's asking price for Depay is €20 million. However, the Dutchman is not interested in pursuing a move to North London, despite Spurs qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Memphis Depay insists he wants to stay at Barcelona

Memphis Depay started life at the Camp Nou by finding the net on a few occasions. But following following the arrival of new signings Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, he hasn't got as many chances as he would've liked.

Despite the lack of opportunities in the second half of the last season, Depay has insisted that he is looking forward to competing for a spot in Xavi's side again next term.

The attacker told ESPN, as per Marca:

"I really want to be back in Barcelona and start again, I can't wait for that moment to come. I'm also going to relax with my feet in the sand somewhere before I go back to the club."

Memphis also attempted to explain the context behind a recent tweet where he appeared to fire back at those who have criticized him for having interests away from football.

The player explained:

"Outside of football, I am busy with many other things and sometimes that brings me into disrepute. But if you look at the numbers, also with the Dutch national team, you see that I work very hard on my legacy. They appreciate me and I feel that too. But when I arrive in Ghana it also opens my eyes. How they receive me there, for example. That speaks for itself. I'm super happy and I feel appreciated."

