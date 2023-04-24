Bayern Munich superstar could emerge as a target for Real Madrid if they fail to win Bundesliga this season: Reports

Bayern Munich's turbulent season is making headlines as they are currently struggling in the league. Meanwhile, Real Madrid could potentially take advantage of it and sign a key player of theirs. After being unceremoniously knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City, the Bavarians find themselves in a precarious situation domestically.

Thomas Tuchel's appointment as Bayern's manager has done little to stem the tide. In his seven games at the helm, the former Chelsea boss has managed a meager two victories and suffered three defeats. This dismal performance has cast a shadow over his future and raised questions about several key players' futures at the club.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Alphonso Davies will be out for around 6 weeks and won't play for Bayern again this season [ @BILD Alphonso Davies will be out for around 6 weeks and won't play for Bayern again this season [@BILD] https://t.co/gHsf6WUnHq

AS newspaper (via El Nacional) suggest that the Bavarian giants may be on the verge of a significant overhaul this summer. CEO Oliver Khan is determined to end the season as German champions and launch an aggressive approach to next season. This shift in focus could result in a mass exodus of talent.

However, according to El Nacional, one particular departure that may pique Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's interest is that of Alphonso Davies. Despite being regarded as one of the world's best left-backs, an injury-riddled season has left the Canadian's future at Bayern uncertain.

Real Madrid, in search of a suitable left-back to allow Eduardo Camavinga to flourish in his preferred midfield position, may find Davies to be the perfect fit.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid and Manchester City both are interested in signing Alphonso Davies and could even make a move for the Bayern full-back as early as this summer.



(Source: Real Madrid and Manchester City both are interested in signing Alphonso Davies and could even make a move for the Bayern full-back as early as this summer.(Source: @Plettigoal 🚨 Real Madrid and Manchester City both are interested in signing Alphonso Davies and could even make a move for the Bayern full-back as early as this summer. (Source: @Plettigoal) https://t.co/2CS0Po8kOk

While the potential move is far from certain, it is indicative of the tumultuous times at Die Bayern. The club's recent struggles have opened the door for rival clubs like Real Madrid to swoop in and capitalize on their misfortunes. The upcoming summer transfer window could see the Bavarian powerhouse face some tough decisions as they attempt to regain their footing in Europe.

Real Madrid set sights on Serie A sensation Rasmus Hojlund

As the summer transfer window approaches, Real Madrid's forward line is under scrutiny. While Karim Benzema's future at the club seems secure for another season, Mariano Diaz appears to be on his way out as his contract nears its end.

In search of fresh talent, Los Blancos have reportedly turned their attention to a young Serie A prodigy drawing comparisons to Erling Haaland - Danish international Rasmus Hojlund.

Currently plying his trade for Atalanta, Hojlund has captured the attention of top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid. According to Fichajes, the Spanish giants have already initiated contact with Atalanta to inquire about the Danish striker's situation. However, they face stiff competition from several other interested parties.

Should Madrid successfully secure Hojlund's signature, it could mark the beginning of a new era for their attack. With Benzema entering the twilight of his career and Diaz set to depart, the addition of a promising young talent like Hojlund could reinvigorate the forward line.

Poll : 0 votes