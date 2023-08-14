Neymar Jr wants to join former club Barcelona as free agent in 2025 - Reports

Neymar reportedly wants to rejoin Barcelona in 2025 as a free agent despite closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

According to L'Equipe, the 31-year-old isn't considering giving up his international ambitions and intends on playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Moreover, he is also interested in making a return to Camp Nou in 2025.

Neymar was linked with a return to the Blaugrana over the past two weeks. However, he is set to join Al-Hilal for a deal that could be worth in the region of €90 million.

The Brazil international left Barcelona in 2017 when PSG triggered the €222 million release clause in his contract. He was a fan favorite during his spell at Camp Nou, bagging 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games across competitions.

However, Neymar has struggled with injury issues and a volatile relationship with Parisian fans since the move. His last season was cut short by injury issues as he underwent surgery on his ankle. He featured 29 times across competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists.

The Brazilian is now set to become the latest high-profile name to make the move from Europe to Saudi Arabia. He will compete with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the Middle East.

Neymar opposed Barcelona move this summer due to frosty relationship with Xavi

The Brazilian didn't want to play under Xavi.

Barcelona looked increasingly likely to secure the blockbuster return of Neymar this summer. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the PSG forward made it clear in conversations that he wouldn't make the return if Xavi was at the club.

The duo's relationship is stated to have been the problem as to why the Brazilian didn't return to Camp Nou. The Spanish tactician has never appeared to be fond of the former Barca winger's reunion with the Catalan giants.

Xavi is building a young squad that has come off the back of a La Liga title-winning campaign. Any drastic changes in the dressing room may have been detrimental to the team spirit ahead of the new season.

For all of Neymar's brilliance, there have been several occasions where he has appeared to have been somewhat of an issue behind closed doors. However, it remains to be seen what his issue with the current Barca boss is.

The pair previously played together for the entirety of the Brazilian attacker's spell at Barcelona. They won two La Liga titles, the UEFA Champions League, and three Copa del Rey's during that time.