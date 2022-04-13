Neymar and Marquinhos urge PSG to monitor Barcelona and Manchester United linked forward: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Neymar and Marquinhos have reportedly urged the club to monitor Ajax winger Antony, who is being linked with Barcelona and Manchester United.

The Brazilian is having a fine season in the Eriverisie at Ajax where he has eight goals and four assists in 23 league appearances.

His impressive form has seen him linked with Barca and Manchester United. However, his compatriots Neymar and Marquinhos are trying to get PSG involved.

Le10Sport reports that the Brazilian duo have asked the PSG board to monitor the Ajax winger. The Parisians have reportedly drawn up reports of the forward as a result.

Forza Juventus @ForzaJuveEN #juvelive Juventus challenging PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester United for Ajax winger Antony. Ajax demands are not less than €35M. [ @cmdotcom Juventus challenging PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester United for Ajax winger Antony. Ajax demands are not less than €35M. [@cmdotcom] #juvelive

But the competition for the 22-year-old will be difficult with Manchester United involved. The Red Devils have just all but confirmed the appointment of Antony's current boss Erik ten Hag as manager (per The Athletic).

The Red Devils and Juventus are both being touted with a move for Antony by Italian outlet Todofichajes.net (via Juventusnews24).

Barcelona may be on the lookout for a new winger with the future of Ousmane Dembele yet to be resolved. The Frenchman's contract with the Catalan club ends this summer with a renewal yet to be signed.

According to Le10Sport, they and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are positioning themselves to try and lure the winger from Amsterdam.

Bayern are another side who may be having issues of their own with regards to their current winger Serge Gnabry. He is yet to agree terms over a new deal and has been linked with a number of clubs.

Antony's contract with Ajax runs until 2025 and Transfermarkt value him at £31.5 million.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Dani Alves: "When Antony was playing for Sao Paulo, the fans criticized him a lot. I said, my God! What are they doing... He was the best player at Sao Paulo." Dani Alves: "When Antony was playing for Sao Paulo, the fans criticized him a lot. I said, my God! What are they doing... He was the best player at Sao Paulo." https://t.co/md16vwaCL0

PSG to clash with Barcelona and Manchester United for Antony

Where will Antony head this summer?

The three European heavyweights have had mixed seasons, to say the least.

For PSG and Manchester United, things seemed to be on the up at the start of the campaign. Both sides brought in legendary forwards Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo respectively.

They also made acquisitions in key areas with PSG signing the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Giorginio Wijandlum. Meanwhile, United brought in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane alongside Ronaldo.

But despite the influx of talent that came in, the two sides regressed as the season progressed.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have encountered a complete transformation under Xavi, having been in perilous situation before he took over. They sat ninth in La Liga and were feeling the repercussions of losing their legendary talisman Messi.

But Xavi has taken them up to 2nd in the Spanish league since joining in November and Barcelona are favorites to win the UEFA Europa League.

Contrasting seasons may mean the trio do battle for a winger who is majorly impressing in the Dutch league.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad • Didn’t you get irritated by Antony tonight?



Ten Hag: “No but I think you have, otherwise you wouldn’t have asked this question. I wish The Netherlands had more of these type of players, with his temperament." • Didn’t you get irritated by Antony tonight?Ten Hag: “No but I think you have, otherwise you wouldn’t have asked this question. I wish The Netherlands had more of these type of players, with his temperament." https://t.co/3mNMfRHbFp

His preference may rest on how each side finishes their respective seasons. United look likely to miss out on Champions League football next season as they sit seventh in the Premier League.

PSG are running away with the Ligue 1 title and Barcelona are fighting to pull off an unlikely La Liga title win.

But Ten Hag's potential appointment at Manchester United may sway the Brazilian.

Edited by Aditya Singh