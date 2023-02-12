Neymar slammed 2 PSG stars for 'not passing the ball into correct areas' and 'poor decision-making' after during 3-1 Monaco loss: Reports 

Neymar Jr. was reportedly furious with his teammates Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were beaten 3-1 by AS Monaco on Saturday (February 11).

Christophe Galtier's men were knocked out of the Coupe de France on February 8. They were expected to bounce back against Monaco and extend their lead in Ligue 1. Even though the reigning champions are currently first, five points ahead of second-placed Marseille, Les Parisiens have been struggling.

Injuries to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe meant Neymar and Ekitike were deployed in attack. The French champions have also struggled with illness and inconsistencies lately.

Monaco's Aleksander Golovin broke the deadlock in the fourth minute and Wissam Ben Yedder fired in from a tight angle to make it 2-0. Warren Zaire-Emery pulled one back for the away side but Ben Yedder completed his brace right on the brink of half-time.

The scoreline flattered the away side and Donnarumma kept his side in the game, making a series of excellent saves. However, PSG's form isn't their only concern at the moment. Reports have come out stating that Neymar was far from impressed with two of his teammates, slamming them on the field.

As per L'Equipe, Neymar was furious with Vitinha and Ekitike for not passing the ball to him when he was in good areas. He reportedly also blamed them for their poor decision-making in front of goal.

PSG Report @PSG_Report [@lequipe] Yesterday, Neymar was at the heart of these tensions. He complained sharply to Vitinha (not receiving the ball in the right areas/paces) & Ekitike (his erratic decision-making) & used unkind words. Some Monaco players could not believe what they heard/saw from PSG. Yesterday, Neymar was at the heart of these tensions. He complained sharply to Vitinha (not receiving the ball in the right areas/paces) & Ekitike (his erratic decision-making) & used unkind words. Some Monaco players could not believe what they heard/saw from PSG.🇧🇷📣 [@lequipe] https://t.co/7OOmjBwrp1

PSG Report @PSG_Report



Neymar getting angry to Vitinha when he didn’t pass the ball.. Neymar getting angry to Vitinha when he didn’t pass the ball.. 🇧🇷🇵🇹🎥 https://t.co/pJO6V4UAbS

PSG will be hoping for the matter to settle down quickly. They next face Bayern Munich at home in their first-leg tie in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on February 14.

Manager Christophe Galtier admits he is 'worried' after Neymar and PSG lose 3-1 against Monaco

After losing two consecutive games in a row, PSG have a challenging trip coming up against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Manager Galtier has admitted he is worried about the French side.

In the post-match press conference on Saturday (February 11), he said:

"There was a lack of intensity. It is the current state of the team. I can't hide behind that, the state of the team is like this. It is strange but true. It is bizarre to say that as a PSG manager, but it is the current reality.

He added:

"I am worried about the match on Tuesday night. If I wasn't that'd be something serious. We'll see if some of those that couldn't start the match today will be able to play on Tuesday. We have a very weakened team and we’re worried. In this period, you have to stay clear-headed. I understand the fans' anger. There is anger."

The Parisians came second in their Champions League group stages behind Benfica while Bayern Munich topped their group.

