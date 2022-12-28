"Offered to several clubs including Chelsea and Liverpool" - Ben Jacobs says both clubs have the opportunity to sign versatile Belgian star 

Chelsea and Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Brighton & Hove Albion's versatile Belgian midfielder Leandro Trossard.

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues and the Reds have both been afforded the opportunity to lure Trossard, 28, away from the Amex Stadium.

Jacobs tweeted:

"Leandro Trossard has been offered to several clubs including Chelsea and Liverpool. His agent actively and aggressively pursuing options."

However, Jacobs claims that Jurgen Klopp's side currently have no interest in signing the Belgian, while Chelsea are yet to decide on a move.

Graham Potter's side have other options in mind that are ahead of Trossard:

"Liverpool have no interest. Chelsea yet to fully decide but other options ahead of him for now. They’ll wait to see how the market moves."

Trossard has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

He represented Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, albeit a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils.

He made three appearances as Roberto Martinez's side bowed out in the group stages.

Trossard previously played under Potter when the English coach was in charge of Brighton.

He made 109 appearances under the Blues boss, scoring 20 goals and contributing 14 assists.

The versatile attacking midfielder admitted he would be willing to reunite with him at Stamford Bridge back in September:

"Our coach did leave for Chelsea now but speculations about me following him make no sense. If the opportunity arises, I want to go. But I want to play and not sit on the bench."

Trossard has damaged both the Merseysiders and the west Londoners this season.

He scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw with Liverpool on October 1, before netting in a 4-1 win over the Blues on October 29.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique explains why Chelsea shouldn't sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Enrique warned Chelsea against signing Ronaldo.

Former Liverpool defender Enrique believes the Blues should pass on signing free agent Ronaldo because he lacks the intensity to thrive in the Premier League.

The iconic Portuguese forward left Manchester United by mutually terminating his contract in November.

Speculation grew over Ronaldo, 37, potentially heading to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were linked with a move throughout the summer while Thomas Tuchel was in charge.

However, Enrique claims that the forward is past his best amid struggles to break into the Portugal and United team recently.

He said:

"He (Ronaldo) is past his best now. He did not start for Portugal or Man United in the summer even. Ronaldo would be the wrong call as he lacks intensity, does not fit the system and no longer suits the Premier League."

Ronaldo may be on his way to Saudi Arabian Al-Nassr, with reports suggesting that a medical is lined up for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

