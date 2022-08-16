"Official bid has been sent and accepted" - Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea will sign midfielder in deal worth up to €20 million on 6-year contract

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chelsea's pursuit of Italian youngster Cesare Casadei. The Blues have had a €15 million plus €5 million in add-ons offer for the midfielder accepted by Inter Milan.

The west London outfit have been heavily linked with a move for Casadei over the last couple of weeks. The club are seemingly keen to sign long-term replacements for N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

The duo are in their thirties and have entered the final year of their respective contracts. Cesare Casadei caught the attention of the Blues thanks to his incredible performances for Inter Milan Primavera last season.

The midfielder scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 40 appearances for the club in all competitions. His ability to play as a central midfielder and in the No. 10 role could make him a massive asset for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Casadei has agreed to personal terms and is expected to sign a six-year contract with the Premier League giants. He will undergo medical tests in London later this week. Romano confirmed the move on Twitter and wrote:

"Chelsea are now set to sign Cesare Casadei, official bid has been sent and accepted by Inter as revealed in the last days after personal terms agreed on a six-year contract. Fee: €15 million & €5 million add-ons. Casadei will be in London this week to undergo medical tests."

Chelsea could opt to send the youngster out on loan to acquire valuable playing time and experience. The midfielder is unlikely to play regular football at Stamford Bridge this season due to the stiff competition for places at the club. T

Tuchel has a wealth of midfielders, including Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Ross Barkley, at his disposal.

Chelsea will be keen to sign Barcelona star before the end of the transfer window

Chelsea have bolstered their defense by adding Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella to their squad this summer. The Blues have also extended Cesar Azpilicueta's contract at the club. Raheem Sterling's arrival has strengthened the Blues' attack but the west London club still lack a top-quality No. 9.

Tuchel's side parted ways with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer but are yet to sign replacements for the duo.

As per the Daily Mail, the Premier League giants are interested in signing Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The former Arsenal star joined the Catalan giants on a free transfer in January and enjoyed a sensational first six months at the club.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Cash-strapped Barcelona want £21m for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - just seven months after signing him for free trib.al/YBqLy7B Cash-strapped Barcelona want £21m for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - just seven months after signing him for free trib.al/YBqLy7B https://t.co/8smSZDJ4sc

Aubameyang scored 11 goals in 17 La Liga games and helped Xavi's side finish second in La Liga. However, the Gabon striker could fall behind Robert Lewandowski in the pecking order at Camp Nou this season.

Barcelona are believed to be willing to listen to offers for Aubameyang, who has just one year left on his contract. The Spanish giants are believed to be demanding €30 million for the striker.

