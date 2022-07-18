"One of the options in their list" - Fabrizio Romano explains that PSG have options lined up to replace Chelsea-linked defender

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could reportedly make a move for Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio if Chelsea target Presnel Kimpembe leaves the club this summer.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues and the Parisians are currently in negotiations for Kimpembe.

Romano added that Inacio is on the French outfit's shortlist to replace the 26-year-old if he departs the Parc des Princes. The Italian journalist tweeted:

"Paris Saint-Germain have Gonçalo Inácio as one of the options in their list in case Presnel Kimpembé leaves, he's really appreciated by Campos. Negotiations on between Chelsea and PSG for Kimpembé."

Romano also had another update for Blues fans involving Sevilla centre-back and Barcelona target Jules Kounde, adding:

"Chelsea have re-activated contacts for Koundé, Barça want to be fast."

It is worth noting that Thomas Tuchel's side have already shored up their defense by signing Kalidou Koulibaly from S.S.C Napoli earlier this month.

However, with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departing Stamford Bridge, they seem to be in the market for more defensive reinforcements.

Kimpembe, who has spent the last seven years with PSG's first team, has proven his worth as a top-quality centre-back. The defender, who has also won 28 caps for France, could prove to be an excellent signing for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Inacio, who is the Parisians' reported replacement for Kimpembe, has impressed for Sporting over the last two seasons.

He has made 70 appearances in all competitions for the Primeira Liga outfit, helping them to a league title, two Portuguese League Cups and a Portuguese Super Cup.

The 20-year-old, whose contract with Sporting runs until 2026, has also contributed a handy seven goals and five assists in those matches.

Rumored Chelsea target Presnel Kimpembe has been incredible for PSG

Kimpembe rose through the ranks at PSG's academy before breaking into the first team in 2015.

He made six Ligue 1 appearances for the Parisians in the 2015-16 season. That number drastically improved to 19 the following campaign and he became a first-team regular starting with the 2017-18 season.

Overall, Kimpembe has made 220 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring three goals and laying out two assists. He has lifted six league titles, five French Cups, four French League Cups and five French Super Cups with the club.

The centre-back was notably part of France's FIFA World Cup-winning squad in 2018 and also lifted the UEFA Nations League title with Les Bleus last year.

