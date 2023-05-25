Out-of-contract Chelsea star has been offered to Barcelona in recent weeks - Reports

Chelsea's out-of-contract midfielder N'Golo Kante has reportedly been offered to Barcelona in recent weeks.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claims that Kante, 32, has been offered to the Blaugrana following Sergio Busquets' decision to leave Camp Nou. The Frenchman has just a month left on his contract with the Premier League outfit.

Kante has struggled with injury issues this season, managing just nine appearances, and providing one assist. He has been a mainstay in Chelsea's side since arriving from Leicester City in 2016. The midfielder has won the Premier League, the Champions League and has made over 260 appearances for the west Londoners.

Barcelona are expected to use the free agent market in the summer amid their financial complications. Kante was previously linked with the Catalan giants in January although links went quiet when a renewal was anticipated.

However, those negotiations over a new contract being offered by Chelsea have not developed. A potential exit for the Frenchman remains a possibility and Camp Nou may be a viable destination.

Barca have also been linked with Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. The German is also set to become a free agent in the summer. This potential move may scupper any pursuit of Kante as both hold similarities in Xavi's attempts to replace Busquets.

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany confirms internal talks with Jules Kounde as Chelsea wait in the wings

Kounde's future at Camp Nou is uncertain.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has confirmed that the club will hold internal talks with Jules Kounde over his situation. The French defender joined the Blaugrana last summer from Sevilla for €50 million.

According to the Evening Standard, Kounde is said to be frustrated with his role as a right-back this season. Barca hijacked a move from Chelsea for the Frenchman last summer and the Premier League club may be back in for the player.

Alemany told DAZN regarding Kounde's future with the Catalan giants:

“These are internal situations that we will resolve internally."

Kounde has made 38 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing six assists. 21 of those games were in a right-back position, something the French defender isn't seemingly fond of.

Chelsea are expected to undergo a massive overhaul in the summer following their disappointing 2022-23 campaign. Mauricio Pochettino is anticipated to become Graham Potter's permanent replacement at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine boss may look to make alterations to his stagnating defense.

