Paris Saint-Germain step up transfer interest in surprise Liverpool star: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up attempts to sign Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate as the French giants seek to take advantage of uncertainty over his contract status. The 24-year-old centre-back has only a little more than a year remaining on his contract, and negotiations over a new deal at Anfield have stalled.

This has left the door open for a summer transfer. According to Anfield Watch, PSG would love to bring Konate back to Paris, having started his youth career at Paris FC before emerging at RB Leipzig.

The Ligue 1 leaders will make him a priority target, particularly with veteran defender Marquinhos set to leave this summer. The France international is still only in his prime, and is viewed as the perfect replacement for the Brazilian.

The Merseyside giants are finding it difficult to meet Konate's salary demands, which are estimated at £200,000 a week. With Mohamed Salah already their highest earner and Virgil van Dijk also in line to sign his own mega deal, the Reds have a very tight wage policy, making it difficult for them to extend Konate's stay.

Both Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah are drawing transfer interest, which would leave the Reds short at the back if Konate leaves. Though Liverpool would rather hold on to Konate, this summer may be the last opportunity that they have to command a substantial fee if a renewal is not on the cards.

Liverpool vice-captain returns to training amid Madrid speculation

Trent Alexander-Arnold has resumed full training with Liverpool in time for their Premier League clash with Leicester City on April 20 (via BBC). The right-back has been sidelined since he sustained a knock on his ankle last month.

His availability will come as a boost as the Reds wrap up a record 20th top-flight title. They are currently 13 points clear with six matches remaining, and can win the title this weekend. However, they need to defeat Leicester and hope that second-placed Arsenal lose to Ipswich Town at an earlier kickoff on the same day.

Yet the focus is not merely on Alexander-Arnold's return from injury. The 26-year-old's future remains in limbo, with reports strongly linking him with a summer move to Real Madrid. With his Anfield deal expiring at the conclusion of the campaign, sources claim he is on the verge of a Bernabeu move.

For all the fuss, though, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will be hoping Alexander-Arnold still has a part to play in their title hopes before making any final decision.

