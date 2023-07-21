Pep Guardiola suffers damaged relationship with Barcelona boss Xavi due to transfer war: Reports

According to El Nacional, there is a rift between Pep Guardiola and Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez that grows ever wider as the battle over transfers rages on. Guardiola, beloved by the Blaugrana. is reportedly now in the limelight for reasons that taint his pristine legacy.

The Manchester City manager has always worn his heart on his sleeve when it comes to the Catalan side. Yet, recent actions suggest a love not so profound, as Guardiola's recent dealings in the transfer market seem to undermine Barca's pursuits.

Joao Cancelo, a top-tier talent in his role, was relegated to the sidelines by Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium. When Barcelona, sensing an opportunity, approached, Guardiola shut the door on them. Instead, the Portuguese full-back was given to Bayern Munich on loan, with Barca left seeking alternatives.

It has not helped that Guardiola's gifts to Camp Nou - Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres - have turned out to be anything but blessings. Barca manager Xavi is livid, especially due to the blocking of Cancelo, which struck a nerve as their defense cried out for reinforcements.

The discontent has reportedly turned into anger, and the once-tight relationship between these two football managers appears on the brink.

Barca full-back Alejandro Balde became the latest pawn in this high-stakes game. With Manchester City looming large, ready to move for him, Guardiola has been accused of trying to convince Balde against renewing his Camp Nou contract.

However, the outcome was a win for the Catalans as Balde remained steadfast, committing to them with a staggering buyout clause of €1 billion.

El Nacional claims that Guardiola's manoeuvres may have already caused irreparable damage to his bond with Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez. However, neither side has come out to openly discuss these issues.

Barcelona set to sell off La Masia product Nico Gonzalez

Nico Gonzalez in action

The Blaugrana are reportedly parting ways with one of their budding midfield talents. Mundo Deportivo (via Forbes) revealed the news that Nico Gonzalez is set to exit the Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman introduced the world to a constellation of La Masia stars, and Gonzalez was one of those shining prospects, heralded as the future of Barca. Names like Alejandro Balde and Gavi burst onto the scene at the same time, and the trio was anticipated to conquer the world.

Fast forward to today, while Balde and Gavi have secured their spots in the Barcelona starting lineup, Gonzalez's trajectory has been less stellar. While his peers garnered accolades and marked their presence at Camp Nou, Gonzalez's place became more tenuous, eventually going out on loan to Valencia.

The final nail in the proverbial coffin might've been the recent acquisition of Oriol Romeu. The ex-Girona veteran has joined the Catalan giants, pushing Gonzalez further down the pecking order. If reports from Catalunya Radio hold weight, Xavi has communicated to the 21-year-old that his future might not be at Barcelona, and he will be sold this summer.