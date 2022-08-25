"Personal terms already agreed" - Fabrizio Romano says PSG star is in talks to sign for European giants

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Leandro Paredes is reportedly inching closer to completing a move to European heavyweights Juventus.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Paredes has already agreed personal terms with La Bianconeri. The two clubs are set to continue negotiating on a fee as they look to close the deal.

Romano tweeted:

"Positive contacts between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain for Leandro Paredes. Talks progressing to get the deal done, as personal terms are now already agreed."

The Italian journalist added:

"Negotiations will continue in the next days to complete the agreement."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @DiMarzio #Juventus



Negotiations will continue in the next days to complete the agreement. Positive contacts between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain for Leandro Paredes. Talks progressing to get the deal done, as personal terms are now already agreed.Negotiations will continue in the next days to complete the agreement. Positive contacts between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain for Leandro Paredes. Talks progressing to get the deal done, as personal terms are now already agreed. 🚨⚪️⚫️ @DiMarzio #JuventusNegotiations will continue in the next days to complete the agreement. https://t.co/ejPp96ZOYS

PSG notably signed Renato Sanches from LOSC Lille and Vitinha from FC Porto this summer to bolster their midfield. As a result, the Parisians have looked to move on some of the other midfielders in their squad.

Georginio Wijnaldum has joined AS Roma on a season-long loan deal while Xavi Simons departed the club after the expiry of his contract. Paredes could be the latest addition to that list.

The Argentine has made 117 appearances across all competitions for the French giants since arriving from Zenit St. Petersburg in 2019. He has contributed three goals and 10 assists while winning three Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France and a Coupe de la Ligue trophies, respectively.

Paredes has barely featured for PSG this season

Paredes has gotten minutes on the pitch for PSG this season despite doubts about his future at the Parc des Princes. However, he has played just 61 minutes across four matches, registering one assist.

The Parisians' new boss Christophe Galtier has adopted a 3-4-2-1 system which allows for only two midfielders to start matches alongside wing-backs. Marco Verratti and Vitinha have been the preferred duo, which has limited Paredes' playing time.

The system has worked well for the Parisians so far, who have gotten off to a flying start. They began the 2022-23 season by winning the Trophee des Champions, defeating FC Nantes 4-0.

PSG opened up their Ligue 1 title defense with a 5-0 win against Clermont Foot on August 6 before thrashing SC Montpellier 5-2 in their second match on August 13. Their most comprehensive victory of the season so far came last weekend on August 21, as they ran through Lille 7-1.

Galtier's troops will look to extend their winning streak when they meet AS Monaco in a crunch Ligue 1 clash on Sunday, August 28.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury