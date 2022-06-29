Petr Cech left Chelsea due to transfer disagreement with Todd Bohely involving 29-year-old: Reports

Chelsea legend Petr Cech left his role as technical and performance advisor at the club over Romelu Lukaku's impending departure, according to reports.

The Belgian international rejoined the Blues last summer for a club-record fee worth nearly £100 million. However, the move has turned out to be a disaster for all involved.

Sky Sports had reported that Lukaku landed in Italy to undergo a medical at Inter Milan, where he enjoyed great success before his move back to the Premier League. The Belgian guided the Nerazzurri to their first Scudetto in a decade.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Romelu Lukaku has arrived in Milan this morning to complete his loan move to Inter Milan 🛬 BREAKING: Romelu Lukaku has arrived in Milan this morning to complete his loan move to Inter Milan 🛬 https://t.co/mEYjmeN9py

The Guardian has now reported that the decision to move the 29-year-old on was one of the main reasons behind Cech's exit from Stamford Bridge. The legendary goalkeeper felt Lukaku should have been given more time to prove himself.

Although Lukaku ended up as the Blues' top scorer last season, he was often left out of Thomas Tuchel's side for their biggest games of the season. The player burned many bridges following his controversial interview with Sky Italia in December.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly appears to be wasting no time when it comes to shaking things up at the west London outfit. Chairman Bruce Buck and transfer expert Marina Granovskaia have also left the club in recent weeks.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Romelu Lukaku is due to officially sign his 12-month loan deal with Inter Milan at around 2pm UK ahead of Inter Milan's official announcement #cfc Romelu Lukaku is due to officially sign his 12-month loan deal with Inter Milan at around 2pm UK ahead of Inter Milan's official announcement #cfc

Petr Cech describes techincal advisor role at Chelsea as 'huge privilege'

The 40-year-old retired Czech Republic international will forever be remembered as a legend at Chelsea after winning 13 trophies in 11 years at the club. This includes four Premier League titles and the Blues' inaugural Champions League victory in 2012.

Cech's departure from the club has come as a surprise to many. However, it is clear that the new American owner is keen to give the outfit a clean slate ahead of the new season.

In a statement, Cech claimed that he has decided to step down from his position with the new ownership coming in. He said (per BBC Sport):

"It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside."

"I am pleased that the club is now in an excellent position with the new owners and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Petr Cech leaves Chelsea as a legend on and off the pitch Petr Cech leaves Chelsea as a legend on and off the pitch 💙 https://t.co/piDOd6i1Yl

