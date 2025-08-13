PL giants plotting move to hijack Chelsea's transfer deal for Xavi Simons: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly plotting a move to hijack RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons' transfer to Chelsea. The Cityzens are keen on adding an attacking option and see the Dutchman as an ideal fit.

According to a report in talkSPORT, Manchester City are in the market to sign a versatile attacker following the loan exit of Jack Grealish to Everton. James McAtee is also reportedly set for a move to Nottingham Forest, while Savinho has been linked with Tottenham, leaving Pep Guardiola short on options.

Simons has been in talks with the Blues and has agreed personal terms. However, the FIFA Club World Cup champions are yet to make an official bid, but remain in talks with RB Leipzig.

The talkSPORT report suggests Chelsea and RB Leipzig are less than £10 million apart in their valuation, with the Premier League ready to offer just over £50 million, while the Bundesliga side want £60 million. Manchester City are looking to take advantage of the situation and lure the Dutchman to the Etihad.

RB Leipzig were also linked with multiple players from Enzo Maresca's side by the Telegraph. Carney Chukwuemeka was their main target, but the Englishman is pushing to join Borussia Dortmund. Armando Broja was also of interest, but the forward has joined Burnley on a permanent transfer.

Tyrique George and Christopher Nkunku have also been linked with the Bundesliga side, with The Athletic reporting that the Frenchman is open to rejoining his former side.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Xavi Simons to Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano wrote in the Caught Offside column this week and reported that Chelsea are advancing in their talks with RB Leipzig. He added that the Blues are also in talks with Manchester United for Alejandro Garnacho, who has also agreed personal terms with them. He said:

"An agreement on personal terms is already in place with Garnacho, and the club is prepared to approach Manchester United formally once the squad space is available. For Xavi Simons, talks are further along, Chelsea are in advanced verbal discussions with RB Leipzig but a formal club-to-club agreement has yet to be reached with player sales remaining a requirement before negotiating a transfer fee. Both Garnacho and Simons are considered priority signings for the Blues, but for now, Chelsea's summer plans depend on completing their outgoing deals before they can make their decisive moves in the market."

The Telegraph have reported that Enzo Maresca's side value Garnacho at £30 million, which is far below the asking price set by Manchester United. The Red Devils want around £50 million, using Noni Madueke's move to Arsenal as a benchmark.

