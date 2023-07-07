Portugal star with €100 million price tag wants to join Luis Enrique at PSG: Reports

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is reportedly keen to feature under Luis Enrique at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the upcoming 2023-24 term.

Felix, 23, has been marked as a potential outgoing for Los Rojiblancos for quite a while. Ever since suffering a fallout with his manager Diego Simeone earlier this year, he has attempted to force a transfer away.

After failing to seal a permanent switch away from Atletico in January, the attacker joined Chelsea on a short-term loan switch past season. He scored just four goals in 20 appearances for the west London side.

Now, according to Diario AS, Felix has expressed an interest in joining PSG upon his return to the La Liga outfit. He is hoping to rejuventate his career by moving to a new team in the summer transfer window.

Felix, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, is reportedly excited to play under Enrique. He is also aiming to join the Ligue 1 club due to the presence of Portuguese players in their squad. The likes of Danilo Pereira, Renato Sanches, Nuno Mendes, and Vitinha among others are the Portuguese internationals who play for PSG.

However, Atletico are unwilling to reduce their hefty price tag for Felix's signature. They are keen to recoup €100 million from the player's sale.

Should the 31-cap Portugal international join PSG, he could prove to be a brilliant signing for them. He would provide competition to Neymar and Marco Asensio on both flanks and also play as a second striker.

Since joining Atletico from Benfica for a fee of €126 million in 2019, the right-footed forward has helped them lift a La Liga title. He has scored 34 goals and laid out 18 assists in 131 appearances for his side so far.

Galatasaray linked with three PSG outcasts ahead of the upcoming campaign: Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Galatasaray are in advanced talks with the defending Ligue 1 champions over a potential deal to snap up Mauro Icardi. They are willing to turn last campaign's temporary move into a permanent switch by offering a fee of around €12 million this summer.

Earlier past season, the 30-year-old striker relished a fine time out on loan at the Turkish club. He guided them to the Super Lig title, netting 22 goals and providing seven assists in 24 matches in the process.

Galatasaray are also interested in luring Leandro Paredes away from the Parc des Princes alongside Icardi ahead of the upcoming season.

PSG, on the other hand, have also offered Juan Bernat's services to Galatasaray this summer. They are aiming to free up significant wage budget and are hoping that the Turkish side prove to be of help soon.

