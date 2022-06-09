Premier League attacker wants to leave and has Chelsea, PSG, and Real Madrid in his sights - Reports

Everton forward Richarlison is reportedly keen to leave the club and join one of Chelsea, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

The Brazilian forward played a crucial role in helping Everton stay up last season but has reportedly informed the club of his decision to leave this summer.

Richarlison scored 11 goals and assisted another five in 33 games across competitions in a struggling Everton team.

Everton @Everton | “To be honest, I’ve not felt that level of confidence in me for a long time. I feel I have had more support to show what I can do."



He is also being chased by Arsenal but is keener to join a club that can offer him Champions League football. He arrived at the club for £50 million from Watford in 2018.

The player has signed with a new agency, CAA Base, and might be hoping to seal a big transfer at the earliest. He has reportedly harbored an interest in joining PSG over the last two years.

Why Everton might need to sell Richarlison?

The Toffees are currently way over the wage budget set by the Premier League's Financial Fair Play rules. Club owner Farhad Moshiri has invested over £600 million in the club over the past six years and has incurred losses of £372 million in the last three years.

It is believed that he has now instructed the club to reduce the wage budget by 70% over the next two years.

In such a scenario, Everton are unlikely to stand in the way of a substantial offer for Richarlison, with the player reportedly being priced at £65 million.

Who should go for Richarlison - Chelsea, PSG or Real Madrid?

Chelsea have a plethora of attackers in their ranks. However, none of the forward players have been able to make a mark at the Bridge recently.

It might be an interesting move for Chelsea to bring a Premier League-tested player to the club. However, the £65 million price tag may prove to be too hefty to pay for Chelsea.

PSG have a world-class front three in their ranks. Amongst the backup options, Angel Di Maria is leaving the club on a free transfer this summer. So it might bode well for them to bring in another South American talent, who is a proven goalscorer.

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 14 - Richarlison has scored 14 goals for Brazil; the joint-most of any player since his first game with the Seleção (September 2018), alongside Neymar. Protagonist. 14 - Richarlison has scored 14 goals for Brazil; the joint-most of any player since his first game with the Seleção (September 2018), alongside Neymar. Protagonist. https://t.co/iJXpXHLLoi

Real Madrid have two world-class attackers in their team - Karim Benzema and Vincius Jr. However, outside of these two, the rest of the attackers have flattered to deceive at the Santiago Bernabeu so far.

Richarlison may be a strong option to create a versatile front three for Los Blancos.

