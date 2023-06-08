Premier League club tried to hijack Liverpool's move for Alexis Mac Allister, failed as they were too late - Reports

Chelsea reportedly failed in a last-ditch attempt to hijack Liverpool's move for Alexis Mac Allister.

According to The Times (via Metro), the Blues' new manager Mauricio Pochettino tried to make a late swoop for Mac Allister but the Reds had already sealed his signing. The Argentine midfielder has joined Jurgen Klopp's side from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million.

The 24-year-old becomes Liverpool's first signing of the summer and many more arrivals are anticipated. It now appears that the Merseysiders beat Chelsea to his signature.

Mac Allister may have been persuaded on a move to Stamford Bridge given the Argentine contingent at the West London club. Pochettino has been appointed as the Blues' new manager and they already possess La Abiceleste midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner had already given his word to Liverpool and has signed a five-year deal at Anfield. He impressed for Brighton this season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 40 games across competitions.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is delighted to have sealed Mac Allister's capture. He said:

“We are adding a very talented, very smart, very technically skilled boy to our squad, and this is super news, really it is."

Liverpool are expected to push on and make further additions to their midfield. Manu Kone, Khephran Thuram, and Gabri Veiga are reportedly in the Merseysiders' sights.

Meanwhile, Pochettino is set to rebuild his Chelsea squad that performed woefully this campaign. The futures of Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic are in doubt with just one year remaining on the midfield duo's contracts.

Robbie Keane backs Chelsea and Liverpool to be in the title picture next season

Robbie Keane predicts vast improvement for the two Premier League rivals.

Liverpool and Chelsea both struggled in the Premier League this season, missing out on top-four finishes. Klopp's men ended the campaign fifth, meaning they will be playing Europa League football rather than Champions League football next season.

Meanwhile, the Stamford Bridge giants went through four separate permanent and temporary managers during a season to forget. They finished the campaign with caretaker boss Frank Lampard and 12th in the league. The Blues won't be playing European football next season.

However, Premier League legend Robbie Keane has tipped both sides to potentially challenge for the title next season. He talked up their chances alongside Arsenal's in rivaling this campaign's champions Manchester City. He told Betway:

"Next year, I don’t think it’s going to be a two-horse race with Arsenal. I think Liverpool will be back in the fold, I really believe that. With Mauricio Pochettino coming in, I think Chelsea could be good, but they might need a year or two."

There is one glaring omission from Keane's prediction and that is Manchester United. The Red Devils beat Klopp's men to a top-four finish this season, won the Carabao Cup, and were beaten by City in the FA Cup final. However, the Irishman expects the Merseysiders to be back in the title race but acknowledges that Pochettino may need time at Stamford Bridge.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes