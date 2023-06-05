Fabrizio Romano names 3 midfielders Liverpool could target after agreeing Alexis Mac Allister deal

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has named three midfielders Liverpool could look to sign after sealing a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister.

Romano reports that the Reds have secured Mac Allister's capture on a five-year deal. The Merseysiders will be paying less than the reported £60 million (£50 million). This allows Jurgen Klopp to make further additions to his midfield this summer.

Liverpool have three midfielders in their sights following Mac Allister's acquisition. Romano claims that the Premier League giants admire Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone, OGC Nice's Khephran Thuram, and Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga. They have reportedly held talks with all three of the players' agents.

Kone, 22, has shone in defensive midfield for Gladbach this season, featuring 31 times across competitions. He has chipped in with two goal contributions and boasts relentless pressing attributes which bodes well for Klopp.

The Frenchman's former academy coach recently revealed that Liverpool are his favorite club. This only adds to speculation that he could make a move to Anfield this summer. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €30 million and has two years left on his contract.

Thuram, 22, is also on Liverpool's radar after a superb campaign with Nice which saw him make 48 appearances. He scored two goals and provided eight assists and has proven his versatility playing in midfield, defensive midfield, and on the left wing.

Recent reports claim that the Reds are in advanced talks to sign the French midfielder who is also wanted by PSG. He has a market value of €32 million and also has two years left on his contract.

Finally, Veiga, 21, has enjoyed a breakout season with Celta Vigo in La Liga. The young Spanish midfielder has featured 39 times across competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. He scored a superb double as Los Celestes beat La Liga champions Barcelona 2-1 on the final day of the season.

Klopp appears to have seduced Veiga on a potential move to Anfield. Reports indicating they have moved to the front of the queue for his signature. Barcelona, Real Madrid Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are all keen on the midfielder. He has a (€40 million) release clause in his contract.

Liverpool's search for another midfielder after Mac Allister comes as they look to bolster their squad for next season. They have bid farewell to midfield quartet James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain, and Arthur Melo.

Liverpool-bound Mac Allister snubbed Manchester United

Mac Allister chose Liverpool over Manchester United.

Mac Allister, 24, is set to become Liverpool's first signing of the summer. The Argentine midfielder will join the Merseysiders in what is expected to be a summer rebuild of Klopp's squad.

However, the Anfield faithful will be delighted to hear that Mac Allister snubbed interest from Manchester United before opting to head to Merseyside. Erik ten Hag was keen on the player but his preference was to play under Klopp, per The Times.

Mac Allister has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 40 games. He was part of the Argentina side that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year, making six appearances and chipping in with two goal contributions.

