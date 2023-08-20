Premier League giants express shock interest to sign PSG midfielder Marco Verratti: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a shock move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti.

According to L'Equipe, the Red Devils and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have both registered their interest in Verratti. The Italian's future at the Parc des Princes is in doubt following a frustrating past 2022-23 campaign.

Verratti, 30, has already agreed personal terms with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli. However, they are yet to reach an agreement with PSG for the midfielder who has three years left on his contract.

Hence, this has allowed United and Bayern to come into the equation although it's unlikely they will match the Saudi giants' financial package on offer to the Parisian midfielder. Yet, the lure of remaining in Europe with one of its biggest clubs could be attractive.

Verratti endured a lackluster past season, making 38 appearances across competitions, providing one assist. He won his ninth Ligue 1 title with PSG but it was a wholly unimpressive performance from the Italy international.

The Red Devils' interest comes after a majorly disappointing 2-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (August 19). Their midfield was dominated by James Maddison and Yves Bissouma, with Casemiro left vulnerable.

Erik ten Hag has appeared to be keen to strengthen his midfield with a new No.6 amid a glaringly poor start to the season. Donny van de Beek's anticipated departure could be key for any potential move for Verratti.

Meanwhile, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has been weighing up a move for a new midfielder to bolster his squad. The Bavarians will look to fare better in the UEFA Champions League this season and have snapped up Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

Verratti has been left out of PSG's squad to start the season

The Italian has played no part of the Parisians' first two games.

There has been no place for Verratti in both Luis Enrique's PSG team for their season-opening 0-0 draw with FC Lorient and a 1-1 draw with Toulouse yesterday. The Italian's future seems to lie away from the Parc des Princes and his expulsion from the first team speaks volumes.

Verratti's teammate Kylian Mbappe has returned to the side and bagged a penalty in the draw with Toulouse. It was widely expected that he would also be departing this summer but the club have since performed a U-turn over his situation.

The same can't be said for Verratti who isn't under Enrique's consideration. The Parisian boss instead has selected the likes of Warren Zaire-Emery, Manuel Ugarte, and Fabian Ruiz.