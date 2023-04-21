Premier League giants eye player-plus-cash deal to sign Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies: Reports

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly interested in roping in Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies in a player-plus-cash deal involving Joao Cancelo in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Davies, 22, has established himself as an important player for the Bavarians since arriving from the Vancouver Whitecaps for an initial £11 million in 2018. So far, he has helped them lift a whopping 12 trophies, including four Bundesliga titles and one Champions League trophy.

Cancelo, on the other hand, was a regular starter for Manchester City prior to his short-term loan to Bayern Munich this January. He opted to leave the Pep Guardiola-coached side in search of regular first-team action after falling down in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

According to Todofichajes, Manchester City are keen to lure Davies away from the Allianz Arena this summer. The Premier League giants are willing to offer Cancelo in addition to a sum of cash to finalize a potential transfer.

Davies, who has a contract until June 2025 with the Bavarians, has been on City's radar for quite a while. Guardiola is said to be a big admirer of the 39-cap Canada international due to his versatility and tactical acumen.

However, Bayern Munich are uninterested in selling Davies to the Premier League club in the near future. Thomas Tuchel's side are likely to reject any advances for their star left-back as they consider him to be non-transferable.

So far, the 2020 UEFA Champions League winner has scored eight goals and laid out 25 assists in 152 games across all competitions for Bayern Munich. Should he join Manchester City, he would be a regular starter for them.

Paul Merson predicts Premier League giants to be victorious in FA Cup semi-finals

Arsenal great Paul Merson has predicted a 5-0 victory for Premier League giants Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final tie against Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (April 23). In his column for Sportskeeda, he wrote:

"Manchester City are going to test their bench in this fixture. They've got excellent players sitting on the bench, and the likes of Julian Alvarez, Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte could feature. We saw the gulf between City and their opponents in the previous round. Burnley are a far better team than Sheffield and they lost by a 6-0 margin."

City have won five of their last six games against Sheffield United across all competitions. However, they have been winless in six FA Cup meetings against the Blades, losing four times, including a 2-1 loss in 2009.

City are in tremendous form at the moment, winning 10 of their last 11 games across competitions. The Blades are also in decent form, winning eight of their last 11 games. Erling Haaland (48 goals), Iliman Ndiaye (14goals) and Oliver McBurnie (13 goals) are players to look out for in the tie.

