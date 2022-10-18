Premier League giants hoping to tempt Ansu Fati to leave Barcelona in 2023: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati in the summer of 2023.

As per reports from El Nacional (via Diario Gol), the Premier League champions are considering a move for the Spain international.

The report claims that Fati is growing increasingly frustrated at the Catalan club due to his lack of minutes this season. The 19-year-old has started just two games across all competitions this campaign for Barcelona while coming on from the bench on 11 occasions.

Following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in the summer and Ousmane Dembele renewing his deal, Fati's minutes have been significantly reduced.

Hence, the Spaniard could be considering an exit if the situation does not improve soon.

The winger has already informed Xavi Hernandez and Joan Laporta that he wants to leave unless he gets more minutes on the pitch.

Ansu Fati played at the Bernabeu his 50th Liga game.



20 minutes were enough for him to make an impact, setting up Barça's only goal and nearly scoring twice.

The teenage sensation has no shortage of interested parties but Manchester City are the leading candidates to land him.

Pep Guardiola has always kept track of his former club Barcelona and has raided them several times in the recent past. The Cityzens have recruited players like Eric Garcia, Adrián Bernabé and Juan Larios from the Blaugrana in recent years.

Fati could be next to trade Camp Nou for a move to the Etihad Stadium with the Sky Blues ready to offer him a huge financial package.

However, the report states that it will be an uphill task for Manchester City to agree a fee with Barca for one of their crown jewels.

Fati's future at Barcelona could be decided by Dembele's future, as he could seek an exit next summer.

The report also claims that the trio of Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on Fati's situation at Camp Nou.

Fati has played 71 senior matches for Barcelona, contributing 21 goals and nine assists.

Ansu Fati's injury struggles has seen him drop down the pecking order at Barcelona

During Ansu Fati's emergence into the Barca first-team, he looked like a superstar in the making.

The fleet-footed winger was widely regarded as the future of the Catalan club but his stock has drastically fallen.

Barcelona'dan isim 2022 Golden Boy ödülünde son 20 aday arasına kaldı



Gavi

Pedri

Ansu Fati

Nico Gonzalez (Valencia'da kiralık) Barcelona'danisim 2022 Golden Boy ödülünde son 20 aday arasına kaldıGaviPedriAnsu FatiNico Gonzalez (Valencia'da kiralık) 🙌 Barcelona'dan 4⃣ isim 2022 Golden Boy ödülünde son 20 aday arasına kaldı⭐ Gavi⭐ Pedri⭐ Ansu Fati⭐ Nico Gonzalez (Valencia'da kiralık) https://t.co/27pZtPhFjg

Fati has had terrible luck with injuries so early in his career and has already missed a total of 84 games due to injury problems.

However, he is still just 19 years of age and has time on his hands to turn his career around.

It would be a devastating blow to Barca if they had to part ways with the forward but it's quite understandable that he is not playing enough right now.

