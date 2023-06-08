Premier League giants linked with surprise move for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz with the German's future at Stamford Bridge uncertain.

According to Alex Goldberg on Patreon, the Gunners are interested in the Blues attacker. However, they have yet to contact the west Londoners over a potential move for the 23-year-old.

Havertz has recently been linked with a move to Real Madrid as the La Liga giants look to replace Karim Benzema. However, Chelsea's reported €60 million plus add-ons valuation of the German has seen Los Blancos cool their interest.

Arsenal have a history of signing players from the Stamford Bridge outfit but this hasn't ended in success. David Luiz, Willian, and Petr Cech have all joined the Gunners from their London rivals. The trio struggled during their respective spells with the north Londoners.

Havertz has endured a difficult season at Chelsea amid the side's struggles. He managed just nine goals in 47 games across competitions. The German forward spent the majority of the campaign playing in a false 9 role but performed disappointingly.

The young attacker joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen for €80 million. He has failed to live up to that price tag during his three seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Arteta's side will be competing in the Champions League next season, hence the Spaniard is looking to strengthen his squad. They missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City with a long-term injury to striker Gabriel Jesus playing its part.

Italy boss Roberto Mancini has been impressed by Chelsea youngster Cesare Casadei

Casadei impressed Mancini during his spell at Reading.

Italy national team manager Roberto Mancini has given a glowing assessment of Cesare Casadei. The young Italian midfielder joined Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer for €15 million. He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues as he was quickly sent on loan to EFL Championship outfit Reading for the campaign.

However, Mancini has been impressed by what he has seen from Cesadei. He has spoken about his development, particularly his spell with Reading, saying (via Football-Italia):

"Cesare Casadei is really good. He had already impressed me during a stage at Coverciano."

Mancini added that Casadei would be playing for Italy's U21s if he wasn't called up for the U20 FIFA World Cup:

“He went to England and played in the Championship a tough and formative league, almost like the Premier League. If it wasn’t for the U20 World Cup, he would be playing in the U21 already.”

Casadei featured 15 times for Reading, scoring one goal. He has now returned to Chelsea and is excited about his future at Stamford Bridge. The Italian will hope to break into the senior side next season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

