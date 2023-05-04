Premier League giants receive massive boost as PSG prepare to listen to offers for Neymar: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have paved the way for Manchester United to move for Neymar as they are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian.

According to the Sun, the Parisians are set for a massive overhaul of their squad which involves the departures of attacking duo Lionel Messi and Neymar. Prospective Manchester United buyer Sheikh Jassim is targeting the latter if he does become the Red Devils' next owner.

Sources at PSG have indicated that the vision for the club is for the squad to possess young, French and team players. Neymar's contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires in 2025 but the club are willing to listen to offers for the attacker.

Neymar, 31, has felt the wrath of Parisian fans throughout his time at the Parc des Princes. Supporters were seen chanting for him to leave the club outside of his home on May 3 to which he responded angrily.

The Brazilian forward has been out of action since February due to an ankle injury that required surgery. He was in fine form before the injury, scoring 18 goals and contributing 17 assists in 29 games across competitions.

Neymar has yet to play in the Premier League but could be given that opportunity by Manchester United. Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his attack, but a center-forward signing is at the top of his agenda.

However, with Sheikh Jassim eager to put his imprint on the club should his takeover bid be successful, Neymar will be a blockbuster signing. The Brazilian is regarded as one of Europe's greatest frontmen and he has been in prolific form for the Parisians.

Neymar likes an Instagram post labeling PSG a small club

The Brazilian reacted to fans visiting his home.

Tensions are growing between PSG and the Brazilian after his home was visited by ultras. The Parisian fans could be seen demanding that the former Barcelona attacker leave the club.

The forward has seemingly responded to the abuse by liking an Instagram post that claimed the French side were a small club. The post read (via PSG Talk):

“The difference between being great and having greatness! PSG has lacked and is lacking, its fans have lacked and are lacking! Having history is not optional, position yourself as great and have the attitude of greatness is within reach! They were SMALL!”

Alongside this, he also liked a post that claimed that he and longtime teammate Messi were happier at Barca. His spell at PSG has been marred by constant friction between himself and the fanbase. He has been regularly booed during matches with fans unhappy with his attitude and constant fitness issues.

The forward arrived at the Ligue 1 club from Barcelona in 2017 for €222 million, making him the world's most expensive player. He has since scored 118 goals and contributed 77 assists in 173 games.

