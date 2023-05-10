Premier League giants want to make PSG superstar Neymar the star of their project: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar, who is viewed as the potential star of their project in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Neymar, 31, has been speculated to depart the Parc des Princes since the start of last summer. Despite his 35 goal contributions in 29 appearances this season, he has continued to fall out of favor with the Parisians' top brass.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea have emerged as a top candidate to sign Neymar in the upcoming summer transfer window. Blues chairman Todd Boehly is keen to lodge a significant bid for the former Barcelona man. He is aiming to offer a world-class forward to Mauricio Pochettino, who is likely to be named as the club's next manager.

PSG, on the other hand, are believed to be very keen to let the attacker depart this summer as they are hoping to revamp their frontline for their next project. They are even willing to let their star go out on loan with an option to buy.

Neymar, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, would be Chelsea's star player in their next project under Pochettino. With Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to leave the Blues this summer, the Santos youth product would have enough room to properly settle in at the club.

A right-footed inside forward renowned for his flair and dribbling, the 124-cap Brazil international has registered 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games for the Ligue 1 champions. So far, Neymar has helped his club lift 13 trophies.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are believed to sell more than the three aforementioned stars this summer. To leave their disappointing 2022-23 season behind, they are aiming to refresh their squad soon. The Blues are reportedly keen to let go of Kalidou Koulibaly, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher.

Premier League attacker linked with shock PSG move

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer expert Dean Jones shed light on Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto's future amid uncertainty about his club's Premier League status. Identifying PSG as a potential suitor, he elaborated:

"I'm already hearing about clubs like Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund having an eye on this. But we have to see how Leeds get on in the coming weeks because I don't think the player wants to leave at all."

Gnonto, 19, has turned a lot of heads during his debut Premier League season. He has scored four goals and provided as many assists in just 1506 minutes of action since joining Leeds from Zurich for around £4 million last summer.

PSG are hoping to inject new blood into their attack this summer as Lionel Messi is expected to depart on a free this June. The 35-year-old has already agreed a £400 million deal from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal, as per AFP.

