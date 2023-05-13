Premier League side open contract talks with star player amid claims of PSG seeing him as Lionel Messi replacement - Reports

Crystal Palace have opened talks with Michael Olise over a new deal amidst claims that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) view him as a replacement for Lionel Messi, according to Football Insider.

The Eagles signed Olise from Reading for a fee of £9 million ahead of the 2021-22 season. The attacker has since impressed for the Premier League club, attracting interest from elsewhere.

Olise has emerged as a shock target for Ligue 1 giants PSG ahead of the summer. There are suggestions that Les Parisiens view the 21-year-old as an ideal replacement for Lionel Messi, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

A move to Paris could be enticing for Olise, who has represented France at the Under-21s level. However, Crystal Palace do not intend to part ways with him this year.

Roy Hodgson's side are under no pressure to sell Olise as he is contracted to them until 2026. Furthermore, they are keen to tie the attacker down to a new long-term deal to stave off interest.

According to the aforementioned source, Crystal Palace have initiated talks with the former Reading man over a new contract. They are prepared to offer him a significant pay rise to convince him to put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

PSG, though, have the financial muscle power to lure Olise to the Parc des Princes. It remains to be seen if the London outfit will succeed in their bid to keep the youngster.

Olise has made 68 appearances across competitions for Crystal Palace since joining them in 2021, bagging six goals and 17 assists.

Lionel Messi will leave PSG this summer

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer in 2021, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract. According to Fabrizio Romano, the forward is certain to leave the Parisians when his deal expires at the end of the season.

The Argentinian icon will not be short of options when he leaves the Parc des Princes. As per various reports, he has received an offer worth over £320 million from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

Lionel Messi is also the subject of transfer interest from Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. Meanwhile, a return to Barcelona has also been mooted as an option for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Although the superstar reportedly prefers to stay in Europe, according to Guillem Ballague, Barcelona need to resolve their financial issues to afford to sign him. Al-Hilal appear to be the only club to have made a concrete offer for the 35-year-old so far.

Poll : 0 votes