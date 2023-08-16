Premier League side want £85 million for Manchester City target - Reports

West Ham United have reportedly set an £85 million price tag on Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta.

The Cityzens' interest in Paqueta has intensified in recent days as they continue their search for a new playmaker. Riyad Mahrez's departure has left a void Pep Guardiola needs to fill in the attacking third.

Paqueta, 25, has been identified as an ideal candidate and personal terms have reportedly been agreed upon. But according to the Telegraph, the Cityzens are yet to make a bid that matches the Hammers' expectations.

The Brazil international joined West Ham from Lyon last summer for £51 million and has since registered five goals and seven assists in 42 games. City also lost Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer to Barcelona this summer.

But they signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea to plug the gap. Paqueta, however, is much more attacking than the Croatian midfielder and specializes in the No. 10 role.

West Ham could be set for another big-money sale if Manchester City agree to match their asking price. They sold Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million last month.

The Hammers are apparently looking to replace Paqueta already and have earmarked Montpellier Herault's Elye Wahi (20) as an option.

Pep Guardiola hints at another signing at Manchester City after Kevin de Bruyne injury

Pep Guardiola seemed to have hinted at Lucas Paqueta's potential arrival to Manchester City with his latest comments.

The Belgian superstar recently suffered a hamstring injury in his team's 3-0 league win over Burnley on 11 August which could sideline him for three to four months (h/t Mirror). Asked who will replace the 32-year-old assist machine, Guardiola said on TNT Sports (h/t @City_Xtra on X):

"Another one. We miss him but we will be close to him and we have incredible doctors. Another one is coming in..."

So far, the Sky Blues have signed Mateo Kovacic (£25 million) and Josko Gvardiol (£77 million) this summer. They will be looking to refresh the team and bolster their ranks so they can match or better the incredibly high standards last season by winning the treble.

Paqueta, in this regard, would be a statement signing and potentially the second-most expensive deal in the club's history. Currently, that spot is held by Gvardiol, while the £100 million they paid to Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021 remains untouched at the top.