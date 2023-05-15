Premier League superstar likes PSG and enquires about places in Paris to settle in: Reports 

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly enticed by the prospect of joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and has enquired about places to stay.

According to L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, Silva, 28, views the Parisians as an attractive destination and he has not hid this stance privately. The Portuguese playmaker has two years left on his contract with City but has been linked with a departure over the past two transfer windows.

Silva has been a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's treble-searching side this season. He has scored five goals and contributed seven assists in 51 games across competitions.

The Portuguese has been at the Etihad since 2017 but hasn't always been settled in the north East of England. The former AS Monaco midfielder pushed for a departure in the summer of 2021. He explained why to The Times in March 2022:

“I was feeling a little bit alone at the time in England and I wasn’t very happy with my life. And if you’re not happy, you don’t do your job as well as you do when you are happy. I was well physically, but if you don’t do your job with a smile on your face, you’re not going to do it as well."

Silva is viewed as PSG's top target to replace Lionel Messi with the Argentine icon heading out of the Parc des Princes. His contract expires and he has decided not to sign an extension.

Messi has been in red-hot form, scoring 20 goals and providing 19 assists in 38 matches. Hence, it will be vital that the Parisians find a replacement for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Thierry Henry responds to PSG fans booing Lionel Messi

Theirry Henry was bemused by the reception Messi received.

Lionel Messi's PSG exit is turning into a fractious one regarding his relationship with the club's fans. Parisian ultras visited the club's headquarters to protest against the Argentine when he made an authorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi was hit with a suspension due to this trip but apologized to the club and his teammates via a video released on his Instagram story. This allowed him to feature in Christophe Galtier's side's 5-0 win over Ajaccio on Saturday (May 13).

The Argentine legend didn't make much of an impact but he was on the end of constant boos from the Parc des Princes faithful. They are still clearly enraged by his decision to make the trip to Saudi.

Messi's former Barcelona teammate Thierry Henry has reacted to the frosty reception the Argentine received. He told Amazon Prime’s ‘Dimanche Soir Football’ show:

“I understand the beeps, but I don’t have to accept them. It’s not the first time they’ve whistled him. People will say that he deserved why this or why that. But PSG’s problem isn’t Messi. He returned."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is edging ever closer to departing the Parisians. It is likely his next destination will either be a return to Barcelona or to join Saudi giants Al Hilal.

