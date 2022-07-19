Premier League superstar willing to wait till 2023 to secure Barcelona transfer: Reports

Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva could stay in the Premier League for another year to seal a move to Barcelona next summer, according to Catalonian daily SPORT.

Barcelona have had an eventful summer transfer window so far. They have made four major additions to their squad in the shape of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

The Catalans, though, intend to bolster their ranks further before the transfer window slams shut. They are working on deals for Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, while a new midfielder is also on the agenda.

Xavi is said to have identified Manchester City's Silva as an ideal candidate to strengthen his options. Barcelona thus hope to replace Frenkie de Jong with the Portugal international this summer, as per SPORT.

Silva is keen to leave the Premier League for personal reasons and has set his eyes on a move to Camp Nou. He has reportedly even informed Manchester City of his desire to seek a transfer.

The Blaugrana, though, need to sell De Jong to be able to acquire the 27-year-old's services. The financially-impaired club have already spent over €100 million this summer and a deal for the Cityzens man is currently not viable.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ @gerardromero : “Bernardo Silva to Barcelona can be a serious possibility provided the club activates the sale of Barça Studios and Frenkie De Jong manages to leave. If FDJ doesn’t leave, Silva won’t come” #Transfers 🗣 @gerardromero: “Bernardo Silva to Barcelona can be a serious possibility provided the club activates the sale of Barça Studios and Frenkie De Jong manages to leave. If FDJ doesn’t leave, Silva won’t come” #Transfers 🇵🇹

Silva is thus willing to wait until next summer to join the La Liga giants, according to the aforementioned source. He is prepared to take the 'risk' if Barcelona are committed to signing him.

Xavi's side remain hopeful of signing Silva this summer, but Manchester City will not wait 'forever', as per the report. The Premier League champions would want time to bring in a replacement if the midfielder leaves.

Silva's Barcelona transfer hinges on De Jong's Premier League switch

The Catalans are looking to sell De Jong in an attempt to raise funds this summer. Manchester United are keen to take advantage of the situation by luring the Dutchman to Old Trafford.

It emerged last week that the Red Devils have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign De Jong. The two clubs have reportedly shaken hands on a deal worth up to €85 million.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved - as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona. Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons.Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved - as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona. Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFCPersonal terms, still the issue to be resolved - as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona. https://t.co/aTYnV3cHkP

However, agreeing personal terms with De Jong has proved to be an issue for Manchester United. The 25-year-old is said to be keen to continue playing at Camp Nou.

The transfer has also been complicated by the fact that the The Blaugrana still owe De Jong a significant amount of money.

