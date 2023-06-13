PSG in advanced talks to sign Manchester United target - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are in advanced talks to sign RCD Mallorca attacker Kang-in Lee, who has also been linked with Manchester United, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Lee, 22, had an impressive 2022-23 season with Mallorca, bagging six goals and seven assists from 36 LaLiga appearances. His performances for the Spanish club have seen him attract interest from several clubs.

Atletico Madrid were credited with an interest in signing the South Korea international. They reportedly even made an offer with the hopes of striking a deal. However, Los Rojiblancos ended their efforts to rope in the attacker on Monday (June 12), according to the aforementioned source.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have also been linked with a move for Lee. The Red Devils inquired about the former Valencia man but did not step up their interest, as per the report.

Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be keeping tabs on the attacker as well.

However, PSG have emerged as the favorites to sign the Mallorca star if the report is to be believed. Les Parisiens are claimed to be in advanced talks with the LaLiga outfit over a deal. There is a desire from both clubs to reach an agreement soon.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the French giants have made a €15 million offer. The Manchester United-linked attacker, meanwhile, has reportedly already agreed personal terms.

Lee joined Valencia's academy from South Korean club Incheon Flyings at the age of 10. He eventually made his senior debut for Los Che in their 2-1 Copa Del Rey win against CD Ebro in October 2018. The youngster went on to make 62 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging three goals and four assists.

In 2021, Lee, who can play as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and striker among other positions, joined Mallorca from Valencia on a free transfer. He has scored 10 times and provided 10 assists from 73 games in all competitions for the Pirates.

PSG and Manchester United interested in Barcelona attacker

Kang-in Lee is not the only LaLiga attacker wanted by both PSG and Manchester United. The two European heavyweights have also been credited with an interest in signing Barcelona's Ansu Fati.

Barcelona are looking to offload Fati to raise funds and make room for new signings, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo (h/t PSGTalk). The Spain international has thus attracted interest from several clubs, including PSG and Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also reportedly interested in bringing Fati to England. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the winger as well.

Fati, though, does not want to leave the Camp Nou, as per the report. The Spaniard is said to have already refused a move to Wolves. It thus remains to be seen where the 20-year-old's future lies.

