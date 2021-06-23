PSG agree deal to sign Serie A star - Reports

PSG are reportedly close to finalizing a deal for Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan star has been the subject of transfer interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, but the French giants have now got their man.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG have had a €70 million bid accepted for Hakimi. The wing-back has already agreed upon personal terms with the club and the deal can now be finalized.

PSG were locked in a tug of war with Chelsea over the signing of Hakimi, but have now pipped the Premier League club to the Moroccan's signature. According to Romano, Inter Milan had set an €80 million pricetag for Hakimi, but PSG's bid of €70 million plus add-ons has been accepted by the Italian champions.

Hakimi spent only one season at Inter Milan, and was a huge success at the club. The Moroccan ended the 2020-21 season with 7 goals and 8 assists in the league and was a major part of Antonio Conte's title-winning side.

The wing-back will replace Alessandro Florenzi at PSG, whose loan deal from Roma has expired.

PSG close to finalizing deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma in action for Italy

Hakimi isn't the only Serie A superstar PSG are on the verge of signing. The French giants are also nearing a deal to sign Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The AC Milan man is set to become a free agent at the end of June and will reportedly sign a deal until 2026 this week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Juventus, Manchester United and Barcelona were all reportedly interested in signing Donnarumma this summer, with the Bianconeri reportedly seeing him as their long-term replacement for Gianluigi Buffon, but the Italian giants were unable to match the goalkeeper's salary demands.

Donnarumma is currently with the Italian national team at Euro 2020 and has reportedly already completed his medical.

Signing Hakimi and Donnarumma is a huge statement by PSG, who failed to win the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 season. The French giants ended the season having only won the Coupe de France and are wasting no time strengthening their squad in order to regain the league title.

