PSG have agreed personal terms with Serie A star, current club wants €80m for his sale - Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have agreed personal terms with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Parisians have reportedly agreed to pay the player a yearly wage of €11 million.

Apart from that, Vlahovic is also set to receive a goal bonus and a performance bonus as incentives. The estimated sum of that amount is €9 million.

Luis Enrique is reportedly in agreement over the signing. However, Juventus want a mega €80 million for Vlahovic's sale. The Parisian club is confident in bringing that amount down.

PSG are keen on bolstering their attack in the summer transfer market. Lionel Messi has left the club and Kylian Mbappe's future hangs in the balance. While the Parisians have already signed Marco Asensio, further reinforcements are expected.

Vlahovic, meanwhile, was one of the most highly touted young strikers in the world during his Fiorentina stint. However, he hasn't flourished according to expectations at Juventus.

Since completing a January 2022 move to the Turin club, Vlahovic has so far scored 23 goals and has provided six assists in 63 games for the Old Lady. Many think a defensive coach like Massimiliano Allegri is diminishing the player's true potential. An attacking instructor like Enrique could help the player finally fulfill his true ceiling.

PSG's decision to pay €60 million was questioned by an agent

The Parisians recently signed Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon for €60 million. Ugarte is a very talented defensive midfielder and is one of the top talents in his position.

However, an unnamed agent found the Uruguayan's price tag exorbitant. He claimed the Parisians paid three times the player's original value. He further added that he was surprised that the Ligue 1 giants decided to pay the player's release clause as it's easier to negotiate a lesser fee with Portuguese clubs. Speaking on the matter, the agent said (via French Football Weekly):

"It’s crazy that Paris paid €60M, the price of the clause. Ugarte is worth €20m, not much more."

Ugarte, however, is a very talented player and his abilities were on display during his Sporting CP stint. Fans can expect the player to be a good addition to the PSG team that Luis Enrique is looking to rebuild.