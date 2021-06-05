PSG aiming to hijack Barcelona's bid to sign Liverpool midfielder - Reports

PSG are ready to spoil Barcelona's efforts to bring in outgoing Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer, according to ESPN (via Fabrizio Romano).

Going into the summer transfer window, it was all but certain that Wijnaldum would leave Liverpool to join Barcelona and unite with his former national team manager Ronald Koeman.

However, according to the aforementioned source, PSG have decided to swoop in late for the Liverpool midfielder. They have reportedly offered the 30-year-old Dutch international a much higher wage package in an attempt to lure him away from Barcelona.

Barcelona still hoping to land Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum despite PSG interest

Despite PSG's last-gasp attempt to sign Wijnaldum from Liverpool, Barcelona are still ahead when it comes to all the formalities attached to signing a player. According to ESPN, Wijnaldum's representatives are already negotiating with the Barcelona hierarchy.

ESPN has reported that Wijnaldum's agent met Barcelona president Joan Laporta twice last week to negotiate a three-year deal. That would keep him at the Nou Camp until at least 2024.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have also had a verbal agreement with the Liverpool midfielder, with the medicals subjected to take place shortly after.

Wijnaldum was given a guard of honor in his final Liverpool game. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

However, since refusing to sign a contract extension with Liverpool, Gini Wijnaldum has attracted interest from a host of elite European clubs. Apart from Barcelona, German champions Bayern Munich had also shown interest in signing Wijnaldum on a free transfer. In fact, his agent had even confirmed that his client would be happy to join Bayern.

Not signing Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool would be a massive blow for Barcelona. Manager Ronald Koeman was keen on securing the services of the Dutch international last summer as well but failed in the process.

With PSG chasing Wijnaldum this time around, Barcelona are facing the threat of losing their target yet again.

