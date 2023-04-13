Premier League up-and-comers Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Hugo Ekitike.

According to French outlet L’Equipe (via Newcastle World), PSG are unimpressed with Ekitike’s performances and could allow him to leave at the end of the season. Many European clubs are believed to be interested in the 20-year-old forward, with Newcastle being one of them. It has been reported that Les Parisiens may prefer a loan deal with a purchase option.

Newcastle attempted to sign then-Reims forward Ekitike in January 2022, in the first transfer window after the PIF-led consortium completed the club’s purchase. The Magpies made a move for him once again last summer, only for the Frenchman to snub them and join PSG on loan. He's committed to joining the French champions permanently at the end of the season.

Despite showing promise, Ekitike has struggled for game time in the French capital this season. He has featured only 27 times across competitions, scoring four times and claiming three assists. Ekitike has come off the bench in 17 times. His attitude has also come into question since the start of the season, making Christophe Galtier’s side less than enthusiastic about keeping him around.

Newcastle are looking to capitalise on the opportunity to sign their long-time target. It will be interesting to see if they get their man on their third attempt.

Kylian Mbappe pledges loyalty to PSG amid Real Madrid links

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has shot down reports linking him to a move to Real Madrid, saying that he wishes to win the UEFA Champions League with the Parisians.

The Champions League is the most coveted cup competition, but the Parisians haven't won it yet. Mbappe has pledged to continue helping them in their quest to become the kings of Europe.

When asked about his career goals, Mbappe told France 3:

“The next step? Winning the Champions League. I have already made a final, semifinal, quarterfinal, Round of 16, I have done everything but win. That's all I need.”

Mbappe added:

“Where (I want to do it)? In Paris. I'm a Parisian and under contract. So it's PSG.”

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid submitted a £154 million offer for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner before he signed an extension with the Parisians last summer.

His current deal with the French side expires in 2024, but there's an optional one-year extension clause.

Poll : 0 votes