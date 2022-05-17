PSG attacker to complete Juventus move at the end of the season: Reports

Juventus are on the verge of signing PSG forward Angel Di Maria on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed seven successful seasons at the Parc Des Princes since his move from Manchester United in 2015, with his contract set to expire in June.

Di Maria has played 30 times for the Parisiens this season. However, he has started less than half of their Ligue 1 matches, with manager Mauricio Pochettino often starting a front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

According to GOAL, the Argentine international has agreed to a one-year deal with Juventus, with the option for a further year. The report also claims that while the attacker was keen to stay at PSG, he was unhappy with the offers that were made to keep him by the French champions.

Di Maria is, however, keen to stay at a top European club so he can force his way into the Argentina squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

A few MLS sides have also attempted to sign Di Maria. However, Juve appears to have secured their man, as they wanted to recruit a player who can combine technical brilliance with experience.

The Qatari-owned club are set to make big changes this summer, with several members of the squad, as well as manager Pochettino, facing uncertain futures in the French capital.

One player who seems destined to leave the club is Leandro Paredes, with the Argentine midfielder making just 22 appearances this term.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport's Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus are working on a swap deal that would see them bring the 27-year-old midfielder to Turin in exchange for forward Moise Kean.

The Italian forward Kean spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at PSG, where he scored 17 goals in 41 games. Once considered one of the hottest prospects in European football, he has netted just six times this season in 40 appearances.

Just 22 years old, Kean still has plenty of time to fulfill his huge potential. However, with Kylian Mbappe rumored to be leaving the Parc Des Princes this summer, the forward will have some incredibly big shoes to fill.

Pedulla has claimed that Parades would play in a Juventus midfield which would also include Paul Pogba. The Old Lady are reportedly keen to re-sign the Frenchman after his Manchester United contract expires in June.

