PSG and Barcelona set to fight for Lionel Messi's signature in 2023 with FIFA World Cup set to play a crucial role - Reports

Lionel Messi will make a decision regarding his future after the FIFA World Cup, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona tipped to vie for his services in 2023.

Barcelona's financial situation forced Messi to put an end to his 21-year association with the club last year. He went on to join PSG on a free transfer ahead of the 2021-23 season.

The 35-year-old's arrival excited the Parisians, who believe he can help them win their maiden Champions League trophy. Meanwhile, the Catalans have been dreaming of a reunion with the forward since his departure.

Messi has now entered the final year of his contract with PSG and finds himself having to make a major decision about his future again. At 35 years of age, he will be keen to end his career on a high.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has addressed the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner's future in his latest column for CaughtOffside [via Reshad Rahman on Twitter]. He believes the forward could either continue in Paris or return to Camp Nou.

PSG are yet to open talks with the Argentinean icon over a new contract, according to Romano. Christophe Galtier's side, though, have indicated their desire to tie him down to a new deal this month.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and manager Xavi, on the other hand, are looking to bring him back to Catalonia, as per the report. Laporta recently revealed that the Blaugrana have developed a strategy to facilitate the transfer.

Romano also claimed that Messi will wait until the 2022 FIFA World Cup ends in December to make a call on his future. It remains to be seen if he will decide to stay put in France or return to Spain.

Barcelona boss Xavi has expressed desire to sign PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Apart from Laporta, Xavi has also expressed his desire to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou. The Spaniard believes the 35-year-old deserves to return to the La Liga club and is hopeful of seeing that happen. He was quoted as saying by Romano:

"I would like Messi's time at Barcelona not to have ended. I think he deserves a second stage here at FCB. I wish so. If the question is whether I would like him to come back? The answer is a resounding yes!"

Could the Argentinean superstar be on his way back to Catalonia?

