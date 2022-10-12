PSG, Chelsea and Arsenal looking to sign Barcelona superstar next summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly in a race to sign Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati in the summer of 2023.

Fati, 19, has been one of the most exciting players to graduate from Barca's La Masia youth academy in the recent past. Since making his professional debut in 2019, he has established himself as a crucial squad member for Barcelona. The Spaniard has also helped his club lift the 2020-21 Copa del Rey trophy.

An electric forward with a tendency to cut inside from the left flank, Fati has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou this season He has made just two starts for his boyhood club in the 2022-23 campaign following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Featuring in just 345 minutes of action across all competitions, the promising teenager has registered two goals and three assists this season.

According to Diario Gol, Fati is unhappy with his limited importance to his side and is considering a transfer away from Barcelona next summer. PSG, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in roping in the Spaniard, who has a contract until June 2027 at the La Liga giants.

The Ligue 1 giants are monitoring Fati's situation at Barcelona after identifying him as a potential successor to Lionel Messi and Neymar. On the other hand, Chelsea and Arsenal are both keen to reshape their offensive ranks at the end of the 2022-23 season with the forward's signature.

Overall, Fati has netted 21 goals and laid out nine assists in 69 appearances across all competitions for the Xavi Hernandez-coached outfit.

Earlier this summer, PSG, Chelsea and Arsenal were among the highest-spending clubs in Europe and acquired the services of forwards.

While the Parisians roped in Hugo Ekitike on a season-long loan, the Blues signed Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gunners, meanwhile, added Gabriel Jesus to their ranks.

PSG, Chelsea and Arsenal interested in signing Mykhaylo Mudryk

According to Media Foot (via The Hard Tackle), PSG are prepared to battle Arsenal for the signature of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. Chelsea and Newcastle United are also interested in the player.

The Gunners were heavily linked with Mudryk during the summer transfer window but his exorbitant €50 million price tag discouraged the north London outfit from proceeding. The Ligue 1 champions, on the other hand, consider the Ukrainian forward as a long-term replacement for Neymar.

Mudryk, 21, has a contract until December of 2026 with Shakhtar Donetsk. He has scored two goals and contributed six assists in eight matches across all competitions this season.

