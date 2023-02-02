PSG and Chelsea contact Jorge Mendes over potential deal to sign left-back: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea are in contact with Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes as they look to sign Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, according to El Nacional. Balde has established himself as one of Barca's main protagonists in recent seasons.

The left-back has moved ahead of the likes of Jordi Alba and veteran Marcos Alonso in the pecking order. He has been a regular under manager Xavi Hernandez, making 24 appearances for the team so far this season while providing four assists.

Balde's exceptional performance for the La Liga leaders have garnered attention from clubs like PSG and Chelsea.

Marc Cucurella is yet to convince with his performances and Chelsea could very well be looking for a player to replace the Spaniard in the summer. Balde seems like a player with a bright future ahead of him and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him join the Blues in the near future.

PSG are yet another European giant interested in Balde even though they already have youngster Nuno Mendes in their ranks. Juan Bernat is also plying his trade for the Parisian club. Balde's addition to the team could be a scary proposition for the opponents.

Barcelona, however, will reportedly prioritize Balde's contract extension. The 19-year-old defender is currently contracted until the end of the 2023-24 season. The Catalan club want to extend his stay beyond that period as soon as possible to fend off interest in the player.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier reacts to failed January loan move for Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech's

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech looked certain to join PSG on loan in January. However, his move didn't materialize in time as the Blues sent the wrong documents on three occasions.

The LFP also turned down the Parisian club's request to allow Ziyech's registration.

Christophe Galtier has now reacted to the whole saga. He told the media (via GOAL):

“For various reasons, we could not make it work with the player we targeted. I have quality players, the young people will have their chance to play in this second part of the season. Obviously, in a busy schedule, you have to be careful with injuries and fatigue.”

Galtier went on to add that it wasn't PSG's fault that Ziyech couldn't join the club. He said:

"Unfortunately, we could have reinforced it following the departure of Pablo (Sarabia). We could not do it. I believe that the responsibility does not lie with our club. That’s how it is, that’s life, we look ahead.”

