PSG and Chelsea dealt massive blow as long-term target does not want to join them this summer - Reports

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has reportedly ruled out a switch to Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

Chelsea and PSG have long been keeping an eye on the England international, as both teams reportedly want to reinforce their midfield in the summer. According to German outlet BILD, however, Bellingham does not see either club as a realistic destination. It has been claimed that Bellingham does not want to join a club owned by the Sheikhs or billionaires, ruling out Chelsea, PSG and Manchester City.

Bundesliga Latest @BL_LatestNews Jude Bellingham has ruled out a transfer to a billionaire or sheikh club. Chelsea, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain are therefore not being considered as real options by the England international, report @SPORTBILD Jude Bellingham has ruled out a transfer to a billionaire or sheikh club. Chelsea, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain are therefore not being considered as real options by the England international, report @SPORTBILD.

The Parisians, of course, are owned by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, through closed shareholders Qatar Sports Investments (QSI). The Blues, on the other hand, were acquired by American billionaire Todd Boehly and a consortium of investors last year for a whopping £4.25 billion.

With the three clubs ruled out, Real Madrid have reportedly decided to go all out for the England midfield star. According to BILD, Los Blancos have internally set a €100 million up-front plus up to €50 million in add-ons limit for the 19-year-old midfielder.

Bundesliga Latest @BL_LatestNews Real Madrid have decided to go for Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer, and have internally set a limit of €100m up-front plus up to €50m in add-ons as fee and €20m/year as wages, according to @SPORTBILD Real Madrid have decided to go for Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer, and have internally set a limit of €100m up-front plus up to €50m in add-ons as fee and €20m/year as wages, according to @SPORTBILD. https://t.co/1OSVX88xjj

Coming to wages, they are reportedly prepared to shell out up to €20 million/season for Bellingham.

PSG preparing to make a move for Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech

According to sources, Hakim Ziyech was close to leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer due to a lack of game time. Les Parisiens were heavily tipped to lure the player away, but the deal eventually did not materialize. The Moroccan’s fortunes are yet to change for the better in west London, which has rekindled talks of a potential summer exit.

According to Football Insider, PSG are interested in trying again for Ziyech this summer, as he is one of their long-time targets. It has been claimed that they have remained in touch with the player’s entourage after the move fell through in January. The Ligue 1 giants are looking to sign top players for cheap this summer and believe that Ziyech fits that profile perfectly.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur PSG are set to rekindle their interest in Chelsea's 30-year-old Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech. #CFC #PSG twitter.com/Ekremkonur/sta… Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur PSG has agreed with Hakim Ziyech on personal terms, he is continuing negotiations with Chelsea.



The transfer is expected to be completed shortly. #CFC #PSG PSG has agreed with Hakim Ziyech on personal terms, he is continuing negotiations with Chelsea.The transfer is expected to be completed shortly. 🚨PSG has agreed with Hakim Ziyech on personal terms, he is continuing negotiations with Chelsea.⚠️The transfer is expected to be completed shortly.🇲🇦 🔵#CFC 🔴#PSG https://t.co/RFUhBdFzik PSG are set to rekindle their interest in Chelsea's 30-year-old Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech. 🚨PSG are set to rekindle their interest in Chelsea's 30-year-old Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech.🇲🇦 🔵 #CFC 🔴 #PSG twitter.com/Ekremkonur/sta… https://t.co/h0329b6V9O

Chelsea, too, could do away with the player, as he does not seem to be in their plans. The former Ajax man has played only 13 Premier League games for them this term, starting only six of them. He is yet to find the back of the net in the English top flight this season.

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in the summer of 2020 and has since made 102 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring 14 times and providing 11 assists. His contract expires in June 2025.

Poll : 0 votes