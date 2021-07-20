PSG close to reaching an agreement with Manchester United superstar - Reports

Talks between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba have taken a positive direction to the point where an agreement is close to being reached, according to French outlet Canal Supporters.

Paul Pogba is heading into the final year of his Manchester United contract and has shown no intentions of signing a new deal with the Red Devils.

PSG have been active in the summer transfer window, having already signed the likes of Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi.

The Parisians are now focusing their attention on bringing Paul Pogba, who has been unsettled at Manchester United for a very long time. According to the aforementioned report, PSG was a mere option for Pogba before the start of the transfer window.

However, the ambition PSG have shown by signing big-name players in the ongoing transfer window has convinced the Frenchman to join the Ligue 1 side this summer. Paul Pogba is now considering joining PSG as his priority.

According to Canal, the 28-year-old is set to become the third-highest wage earner at PSG, behind only Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. However, the exact amount of money in wages has not been mentioned.

Convincing Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba is going to be tricky for PSG

Convincing Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba is going to be a big ask for PSG. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Pogba as one of his most important players who could help the Red Devils win the Premier League next season.

Manchester United have already strengthened their squad by signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and are extremely close to completing the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

In the midst of a massive rebuilding, the Red Devils will not want to sell off their prized assets. According to Canal, Manchester United will want much more than what has been indicated for Paul Pogba if they are to sell him.

The French outlet has quoted that an initial offer between €70-80 million, including bonuses, could be a great starting point for PSG to lure United into selling the midfielder.

