PSG closing in on move to sign Chelsea and Arsenal target: Reports

PSG have reportedly jumped ahead in the race to sign Chelsea target Gabriel Veiga. The Spaniard was also linked with Arsenal but is now set to have his medical with the Ligue 1 club this week.

As per a report in FootMercato, PSG are close to agreeing a deal with Veiga. The midfielder has a €40 million release clause, and it could be activated without holding talks with Celta Vigo.

The report adds that PSG are now planning to wait around and are pushing to get the deal over the line soon. They have scheduled a medical later this week and are planning to unveil him right after Luis Enrique is announced as their new manager.

Veiga was also linked with a move to Newcastle United, but the Magpies dropped interest after understanding that they could land Sandro Tonali from AC Milan. Meanwhile, Chelsea saw him as the ideal replacement for Mason Mount, who is heading to Manchester United.

Celta Vigo do not plan to sell Arsenal and Chelsea target

Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino was clear on his stance and stated that the club would not negotiate a deal with anyone looking to sign Gabriel Veiga. He claimed that they were aware of the interest but had no plans to sell him.

However, he had no power to stop a deal if the release clause was activated and the player was keen on moving. Mourino added that they had rejected advances from Premier League sides in the January window but did not confirm if the club was Chelsea.

He told Mundo Deportivo:

"We don't want to sell Gabri Veiga, but they are going to buy him from us. And we can't do anything there. We know some of his offers, and it is impossible to reach them. Gabri is a Celta player, he has that feeling. After the game with Espanyol, he went to see Celta B."

He added:

"There are several teams behind Gabri. Real Madrid? They haven't asked us, we don't know if they will have called the player. Of the top 10 in the Premier League, four have asked about him."

He continued:

"For us, and to make it clear, he is not for sale. We have nothing to negotiate with anyone. We refer [interested clubs] to the [release] clause. The decision is Gabri's, he will play wherever he wants."

Should the deal go through, it would be the second player PSG would snatch from Chelsea's transfer list for the summer.

The two sides had agreed to activate Manuel Ugarte's release clause, but Record claim that the Ligue 1 side's offer was better for the player, and he has opted to move to France.

