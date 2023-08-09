PSG consider getting rid of Neymar by mutually terminating his contract amid transfer interest: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Neymar are considering options to part ways, including a mutual termination of their contract, according to Brazilian outlet UOL.

The Ligue 1 champions are under no pressure to sell Neymar, as he's contracted to the club for two more years. The Brazil international had also been determined to continue in Paris, with The Athletic reporting earlier this year that he wanted to retire there. However, the situation has since changed drastically.

It emerged on Monday (August 7) that the superstar has informed PSG of his desire to leave before the transfer window closes. According to the aforementioned source, Luis Enrique's side are interested in getting rid of the former Barcelona superstar.

Les Parisiens would understandably prefer selling him on a permanent transfer. However, it will be difficult to find suitors that are prepared to meet the financial outlay of signing the Brazilian. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are the only club to have shown concrete interest in signing him thus far.

Al-Hilal have set their sights on signing the forward after failing with a world-record bid to sign his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. They're determined to make a blockbuster addition to their attack as they look to compete with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad.

With Neymar seemingly preferring to stay in Europe, his club and the player are considering other options to part ways. Among the scenarios under consideration is sending the superstar out on loan to a European club with an obligation to buy.

The Parisians are also mulling terminating Neymar's contract by mutual consent. Such a situation would require one of the parties to lose money. Agent Pini Zahavi and the player's father are, nevertheless, working to find a solution.

PSG superstar Neymar linked with Barcelona return

Neymar, 31, joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record sum of €222 million in 2017.

The superstar moved to France following an impressive four-year spell at the Camp Nou. He bagged 105 goals and 76 assists from 186 appearances across competitions.

The Brazilian has notably been linked with a return to Catalonia amidst his uncertain future in Paris. However, it appears that the Barcelona hierarchy are not on the same page about signing him. According to SPORT, there are differences between club president Joan Laporta and manager Xavi about the same.

Laporta reportedly reckons the forward's return would boost Barcelona's image. Xavi, though, is not sold on the idea from a sporting standpoint. Laporta is tipped to try to convince Xavi to sign the PSG talisman.