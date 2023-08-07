PSG superstar Neymar informs PSG about major decision regarding his future at the club: Reports

Neymar Jr. has reportedly informed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) of his desire to leave the club this summer.

The Brazil superstar still has two years left on his deal at the Parc des Princes. But as per L'Equipe (h/t Football-Espana), he wants to leave PSG this month. Last summer, there were claims that he could be sold by Les Parisiens.

Reports claimed that Kylian Mbappe listed Neymar's exit as one of the conditions if he were to sign a new contract at the club. The Frenchman penned an initial two-year deal, but the Brazilian remained in Paris.

Since then, Neymar has been linked with a move to Chelsea and the Saudi Pro League while it has been claimed that he could also join Barcelona. However, as per Spanish source La Portera de Nunez, Xavi Hernandez does not want the club to re-sign him.

Neymar left Barcelona in 2017 when PSG met his €222 million release clause and has since registered 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games. However, his time in France has been hampered by injuries and he hasn't helped the club win the elusive UEFA Champions League title.

It remains to be seen if the defending Ligue 1 champions are willing to listen to offers for Neymar, with Mbappe's future also up in the air. Lionel Messi left the club earlier this summer and PSG fans could now witness an entirely different front three next season.

The French club are heavily linked with moves for Dembele, Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and SL Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos.

Neymar explained why PSG couldn't win UCL despite having star trio

When Lionel Messi joined Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. at PSG in 2021, the French club were expected to be major contenders for the UEFA Champions League.

Many expected them to win the competition for the first time in their history in the following years. But what followed was back-to-back eliminations in the Round of 16.

When asked why the star trio couldn't lift the trophy together, the former Barcelona superstar told YouTube channel Que Papinho, via ESPN Brazil (h/t PSGTalk) last month:

"Galacticos [Real Madrid 2000-2006] didn’t win the Champions League, so it’s part of it. We had a very strong team. Me, Messi, and Mbappé are three guys who are the best in the world. We know that, but unfortunately, it didn’t fit.

"It wasn’t good for us. Obviously, we wanted to win everything, [and] we were close in the locker room, but sometimes football is not right [or] fair. It’s not like a cake recipe."

Neymar did win the Champions League, but he did so at Barcelona in the 2014-15 season.