PSG continue to hold Everton hostage over 32-year-old but willing to let him join new suitors for free - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are prepared to allow Idrissa Gueye to join FC Porto and Sporting CP for free, but continue to demand a fee from Everton, according to RMC.

PSG have had an eventful summer transfer window so far, having signed Vitinha, Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele. They have also roped in Hugo Ekitike on an initial loan deal, while Nuno Mendes' loan move has been made permanent.

However, Christophe Galtier is keen to strengthen his squad further before the window closes on September 1. The Parisians, though, are looking to move a few players on before making more additions.

Among the players tipped to leave the Parc des Princes before next week's transfer deadline is Gueye. He has a contract with the Ligue 1 champions until next year, but is not in Galtier's plans this term.

Everton have been credited with an interest in taking the 32-year-old back to Goodison Park this summer. They have even agreed personal terms with the player, but want to sign him on a free transfer.

However, Antero Henrique, who is tasked with moving fringe players on at PSG, is not keen on that idea. He has continuously demanded a transfer fee from the Toffees for Gueye, according to the aforementioned source.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Porto and Sporting have joined the race to sign the Senegal international. Interestingly, Henrique is willing to make a 'gesture' for the Primeira Liga giants.

The Portuguese previously worked as the director of football for Porto and also knows Sporting closely. He is thus prepared to let Gueye join them for free, while refusing to facilitate the same for Everton, as per the report.

It remains to be seen how Frank Lampard's side will react to PSG's stance over Gueye. As things stand, they hope to re-sign the midfielder before the window closes.

Gueye swapped Everton for PSG in 2019

Gueye joined PSG from Everton for a fee of £29 million in the summer of 2019. He has since gone on to help the Parc des Princes outfit win six trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles.

However, the midfielder has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for the Parisians. The arrivals of Vitinha and Sanches have also pushed him further down the line.

Gueye has made 111 appearances across all competitions for the French champions, contributing to 13 goals in the process. However, he is not expected to be at the club beyond this month.

The 32-year-old plied his trade for Everton for three years between 2016 and 2019. He played 108 matches for them.

