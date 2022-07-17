PSG dealt transfer blow as European giants demand €70m for 27-year-old: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly been dealt a major blow in their attempt to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, negotiations between the two European giants have stalled. This is due to the Serie A side raising their asking price for Skriniar from €60 million to €70 million.

The report also claimed that the Parisians were confident that they could sign the 27-year-old centre-back in the coming days. However, that belief has now diminished dramatically following this latest development.

Uncle $harma 🎙️ @RSharmzz



The rest as they say, is history

On this exact day, 5 years ago, Inter announced Milan Skriniar as a new signing

Inter's decision not to sell the Slovakia international is a risky one. He will be able to leave the San Siro on a free transfer next summer as his contract comes to an end.

Skriniar has become one of the leading central-defenders in European football over recent seasons, having played 215 times for the Nerazzurri. He was a key part of the side which claimed Inter's first Scudetto in over a decade last year.

PSG are reportedly in the market for a new centre-half this summer. Current first-choice defender Presnel Kimpembe has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer.

Football Daily News @dailyfootytalks Direct Negotiations will start between Chelsea and PSG for Presnel Kimpembe. Tuchel approves the signing and PSG are open to selling him if a good offer arrives as they looking to get Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.

Chelsea are still in the race for Kounde

Chelsea are still in the race for Kounde

#Trasnfers Direct Negotiations will start between Chelsea and PSG for Presnel Kimpembe. Tuchel approves the signing and PSG are open to selling him if a good offer arrives as they looking to get Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.Chelsea are still in the race for Kounde 🚨🚨Direct Negotiations will start between Chelsea and PSG for Presnel Kimpembe. Tuchel approves the signing and PSG are open to selling him if a good offer arrives as they looking to get Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.Chelsea are still in the race for Kounde#Trasnfers https://t.co/ZYXPaBn0lJ

Transfer expert claims PSG transfer target Milan Skriniar will not renew contract at Inter Milan

Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that the world-class defender will not extend his stay at the San Siro beyond the end of next season.

The journalist also said that most clubs are aware of Inter's need to sell high-profile players this summer in order to help with their troubled financial situation.

Speaking to Wettfreunde.net, Di Marzio claimed:

“Every club knows that Inter must sell a player and that it will be a defender. They know this and offer €50 million plus a player going the other way, Inter don’t want player-plus-cash deal, they want €70-80 million. Now a structure of a deal must be found which suits both the buying and selling clubs. I believe it will happen.”

Di Marzio further added:

“I don’t know when, but Inter have to sell Skriniar because they don’t want to sell Bastoni and because Skriniar has only one season left on his contract and will not extend.

“If they don’t sell him now, they might lose him in February. It’s a question of finding the right price. PSG wants the player and they believe they can get a deal done.”

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo 5 - Milan #Skriniar is only one of five foreign defenders in Inter history to have scored 10+ goals in Serie A: 10 (the others are Brehme 11; Samuel 14; Córdoba 15 and Maicon 16). Imprint.

