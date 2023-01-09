PSG decide against making move for midfielder who lit up 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly decided against a move for one of the 2022 FIFA World Cup breakout stars, Azzedine Ounahi. The Moroccan's stock has grown off the back of an impressive campaign in Qatar.

Ounahi was part of the Morocco side that made it to the semifinals of the World Cup before being eliminated by France. He featured in all seven of the Atlas Lions fixtures during the tournament.

The central midfielder caught the eye with consistent performances in the middle of the park for Walid Regragui's side. PSG are reported to have taken an interest in signing Ounahi.

B/R Football @brfootball Azzedine Ounahi played in France’s third tier less than two years ago. He’s now at Angers, who are bottom of Ligue 1. He made his senior Morocco debut in January.



He lit up the midfield in wins vs. Belgium, Spain and Portugal.



Now the 22-year-old is in a World Cup semifinal 🤩 Azzedine Ounahi played in France’s third tier less than two years ago. He’s now at Angers, who are bottom of Ligue 1. He made his senior Morocco debut in January.He lit up the midfield in wins vs. Belgium, Spain and Portugal.Now the 22-year-old is in a World Cup semifinal 🤩 https://t.co/PaDr63UbxH

L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi claims that the Parisians considered making a big-money move for the midfielder before ultimately deciding against a potential swoop. The club's sporting consultant Luis Campos held discussions weeks ago about a move for the Moroccan.

The 22-year-old is currently plying his trade for fellow Ligue 1 side Angers, who are bottom of the French league. He has made 14 appearances across competitions and the club's president admitted that he was powerless to deny Ounahi a move.

However, PSG decided against moving for the midfielder as they don't want to stunt the development of the younger generation of talent at the Parc des Princes. This includes 16-year-old midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, who became the youngest debutant in the club's history in a 3-1 win over Chateauroux in the Coupe de France.

Ounahi may still depart Angers even with PSG not moving for the player. L'Equipe reports that Leeds United and Napoli have made offers for the versatile midfielder.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to meet PSG and Lionel Messi in a friendly on January 19

Cristiano Ronaldo could face PSG in his debut.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr following the mutual termination of his contract at Manchester United. The iconic forward has signed a deal until 2025 worth a reported €200 million annually.

He may debut against longtime rival Messi as PSG are set to play a team made up of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal players in a friendly on 19 January. It may be the last time Ronaldo and Messi face each other.

The legendary duo have a long-standing rivalry that stems back to their time going toe-to-toe for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, in the El Clasico. They are deemed two of the greatest players of all time.

Ronaldo must serve a suspension before making his league debut for the Saudi club but is expected to be available for the friendly against Christophe Galtier's side. His league debut may arrive on 22 January against Ettifaq.

He was hit with a two-match ban by the English FA for throwing an Everton fan's phone to the ground in April 2022. The suspension carries over to the Saudi Pro League.

Poll : 0 votes